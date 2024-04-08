As announced by the Mexican Foreign Minister, Alicia Bárcena, her country will go this Monday, April 8, to the International Court of Justice (ICC), in The Hague, Netherlands, to denounce Ecuador for alleged violations of International Law. The lawsuit before the high court comes after last Friday, April 5, the Ecuadorian Police broke into the Mexican embassy, ​​in Quito, to capture the former Ecuadorian vice president, Jorge Glas, who was taking refuge there. A chapter of high tension between the two Latin American countries that has unleashed condemnation from most of the international community.

The diplomatic crisis between Ecuador and Mexico escalates. The Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador denounces the Administration of Daniel Noboa before the International Court of Justice (ICC) for violations of International Law after the invasion of the Ecuadorian security forces at its embassy last Friday, April 5.

“We will be going to the International Court of Justice, where we will be presenting this sad case and of course we will go to all the corresponding regional and international multilateral forums so that this really, first of all, is condemned by the entire international community,” anticipated the Sunday the Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Alicia Bárcena, when she announced her country's steps before the United Nations high court.

The irruption of the Ecuadorian Police into the diplomatic headquarters aimed to arrest the former vice president of Ecuador, Jorge Glaswho according to Mexico was staying as a guest in that place.

There is no justification for the Ecuadorian Police forces to have broken into the Mexican Embassy

Ecuador assured that it proceeded after exhausting dialogue with the Mexican Government to arrest the politician, convicted by the Justice of his country in corruption cases. Quitó also argued that there was “a real risk of flight.”

However, this Monday, April 8, the Mexican Foreign Minister stressed that the procedure was unjustifiable, since Quito violated international law by retaining a person who had political asylum.

“There is no justification for the Ecuadorian Police forces to have broken into the Mexican Embassy in Ecuador or to physically attack the dignity of the diplomatic staff. Second, Mexico has adhered to International Law regarding the Vienna and Caracas Conventions. “Mexico has maintained constant communication with Ecuador before this incident, to address the issue of asylum and, if Ecuador had a different interpretation, it should have resorted to peaceful procedures at all times,” Bárcena stressed.

“It is clearly seen how they entered, forcing and hurting the personnel who were inside, they detained Jorge Glas, put him in one of the vehicles and left outside the Embassy. Law enforcement personnel illegally entered two vehicles of the Ecuadorian forces. And Roberto Canseco, who tried to prevent this act of rape, was put on his knees facing the ground, an attack on his safety,” added the Mexican chancellor.

Ecuadorian Foreign Minister: Quito “first received a provocation” from Mexico

From Ecuador, Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld defended the actions of her country's authorities and this Monday assured that Mexico first violated Convention of Vienna, of 1961, which establishes the inviolability of diplomatic missions.

“There was constant non-compliance with the articles of the Vienna Convention itself that Mexico invokes (…) What is more serious, that or all the articles that were permanently and repeatedly violated by the Mexican Embassy?” Sommerfeld questioned. in an interview with the local network 'Teleamazonas', collected by the local newspaper 'El Universo'.

There can be no interference from third countries that are being friendly received in our country.

The Ecuadorian Foreign Minister spoke those words, emphasizing that the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador committed a interference in the affairs of the Ecuadorian State by opening the doors of its embassy to Glas, despite facing a sentence against him and being released on parole.

“Ecuador has to move forward, but first it has to to ensure that sovereignty, our democracy and the dignity of the country are respected (…) There can be no interference from third countries that are being friendly received in our country,” Sommerfeld highlighted.

The Ecuadorian Foreign Minister, Gabriela Sommerfeld, assured this Monday that Mexico first failed to comply with the Vienna Convention and the asylum convention.



The head of Ecuadorian diplomacy confirmed that President Daniel Noboa gave the order to arrest Glas at the Mexican embassy. Previously, Quito indicated that it proceeded after exhausting dialogue with the Mexican Government.

Glas has insisted that he is politically persecuted, but Ecuador rejects that position, while highlighting its fight against corruption. “No criminal can be considered politically persecuted,” the chancellor said last week, recalling that the former vice president had two final convictions for corruption cases.

The OAS calls emergency meetings due to the crisis between Ecuador and Mexico

The Organization of American States (OAS) confirmed that it has called two emergency meetings for next week, in order to address the serious diplomatic crisis between the two Latin American nations.

The meetings respond to the request, made by Ecuador on Sunday, April 7, to discuss this matter in the plenary session of the inter-American organization, on Tuesday, April 9, and to another call in that regard from Colombia and Bolivia. These last two requested another meeting for next Wednesday, April 10.

Meanwhile, several countries continued their condemnation of the Ecuadorian actions, considering them a flagrant violation of a diplomatic headquarters.

“All governments must respect the inviolability of diplomatic missions, as established in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961,” said a spokesperson for the United Kingdom Foreign Office on April 8.

A position with which Russia agreed. “We express our extreme concern at the armed invasion of the Ecuadorian military into the Mexican embassy (…) We regret that Mexican diplomats were affected during the incident,” said the Moscow Foreign Ministry.

With Reuters, EFE and local media