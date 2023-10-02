The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obradorreported this Monday the arrival of up to 16,000 migrants daily on the country’s northern and southern borders in the latest migratory wave.

“In recent times for the Darien, which is a very dangerous area, up to 4,000 migrants crossed the borders of Colombia and Panama towards the south of Mexico. Already on the border of Chiapas the number increased to 6,000 daily, and last week it reached the northern border at 10,000 migrants daily”, he pointed.

His statements come amid the “unprecedented increase in migrants in Central America and Mexico”, as the International Organization for Migration (IOM) warned last week.

The Mexican president gave these figures when commenting on the accident that left 10 migrants dead and 15 injured, mostly from Cuba, in a traffic accident in the Mexican municipality of Pijijiapan150 kilometers from the border city of Tapachula, in the southern state of Chiapas.

López Obrador acknowledged that migrants “pass through Mexico with many risks, violations of their human rightsgangs that kidnap migrants, murders and misfortunes due to transportation accidents because they hire trucks in poor condition, trailers.”

Mexico is experiencing a new migratory wave in recent weeks, as shown by the suspension of freight trains due to the presence of thousands of migrants in cars and on the tracks, demonstrations at the borders, camps on the Rio Grande on the border with the United States, and clashes with Mexican and American authorities.



In this context, the president raised his demand that “together with the United States Government, a plan for development and cooperation can be carried out for the benefit of the people of Central America, from the Caribbean, from other Latin American countries.”



“Deep down it is the need to go out and look for a life, find work, well-being and those causes must be addressed. “They are not only retention measures or coercive measures, what occurs to some presidents of the United States, building walls,” he said.

The journey through the Darién is an odyssey for migrants seeking a better life in the United States. See also Cdx government: Fdi locks down three ministries. Names of Lega Forza Italia. Latest Photo: Jaiver Nieto / CEET

The president recalled that this week a US delegation made up of the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken; that of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, and the attorney general, Merrick Garland.



In addition, he reiterated that he will meet with foreign ministers from countries that expel migrants to bring a proposal to the president of United States, Joe Biden, at a possible meeting in Washington.

“We are going to have a meeting with United States officials and also with foreign ministers from neighboring countries to discuss the immigration issue these days to address the causes, which is what we have always been expressing and, to

EFE

More news