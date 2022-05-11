Mexico City, May 10 (EFE).- The value of aquaculture and fisheries production in Mexico reached 47,239 million pesos (2,321 million dollars) at the end of 2021, which represented a 7.5% increase compared to 2020 when he added 43,938 million pesos (2,159 million dollars)reported this Tuesday the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader) of Mexico.

In addition, he specified that last year a volume of 1,982,000 tonsan 1.6% increase compared to 2020, thanks to a greater capture of species such as anchovy, tuna, octopus and clam.

In a statement, the agency expects that in 2022 “the upward trend will continue”, with an estimated production volume of 2,800,000 tons.

Agriculture of Mexico pointed out that according to the report “Agrifood Expectations 2022”“the temporary ban on exports of captured shrimp to USA last year, it had no substantive impact on production.

He added that in 2021, the northwestern region of the country (Baja California, Baja California Sur, Nayarit, Sinaloa and Sonora) ranked as the main producer and supplier of aquaculture and fishery feed, with 1,633,081 tons (82.4% percent of the national total) and a value of 34,541 million pesos (1,697 million dollars), that is, 73.1% of the national total.

By state, the report indicated that sound it ranked as the leader in sardine production; Sinaloa led the capture of tuna; Lower California it was the second best producer of sardines and fourth of tuna; Baja California Sur was the third producer state of sardine and Nayarit stood out as the third best shrimp producer, at the end of 2021.

Regarding the expectations for 2022 of outstanding fishery products, it is expected that the catch of tuna add 125,912 tons; that of shrimp 258,701 tons; the production of charal 2,418 tons and of sardine 636,837 tons.

