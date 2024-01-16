The National Meteorological Service of Mexico (SMN) warned this Tuesday of a “marked” drop in temperature in the center, east and southeast of the country due to the entry of an arctic air masswhich has caused snowfall and minimum temperatures of up to 10 degrees below zero in the north.

The agency predicted temperatures of -10 to -5 degrees with frost in the mountains of Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila and Nuevo Leónstates bordering the United States, which experiences days with temperatures below zero.

Images of snowfall in Nuevo León have gone viral on social networks, particularly in the municipalities of Santiago and Cadereyta, in the metropolitan area of ​​Monterrey, the second most populated in the country and which has had temperatures below zero.

Snow also fell in the citrus-growing area of ​​the state, in the municipality of Montemorelos.

Snowfall continues in Mexico

Snowfall in Mexico these first days of January 2024.

The SMN also estimated minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 degrees in the mountains of Baja California, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz.

While the mountains of Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Mexico City, Morelos and Oaxaca anticipated minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 degrees.

“The freezing temperatures could cause freezing in the asphalt layer, in addition the fog banks could reduce visibility and the heavy to very heavy rains could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides and floods in the mentioned states”indicated the SMN.

The organization stated that conditions for snowfall will remainsleet or freezing rain in areas of Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, as well as on the tops of the Pico de Orizaba and Cofre de Perote volcanoes.

Likewise, he warned that the same mass of arctic air will cause a northern event in the afternoon with gusts of wind of 90 to 110 kilometers per hour on the Isthmus of Tehuantepec and waves of 2 to 4 meters high on the coasts of Veracruz and the Gulf of Tehuantepec.

It will also produce gusts of 70 to 90 kilometers per hour and waves of 2 to 3 meters high on the coasts of Tamaulipas; and gusts of 50 to 70 kilometers per hour and waves of 1 to 2 meters high on the coasts of Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

The cold hits Mexico while in the United States about 80% of the country could see temperatures below freezing and 140 records could be broken between Monday and Tuesdayaccording to CNN.

EFE