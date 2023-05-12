The government of Mexico reported this Friday a drop in the flow of people seeking to reach the United Statesa few hours after the expiration of a Washington rule that allowed migrants to be automatically expelled alleging health risks from covid-19.

“The flow is decreasing to this day. We have not had confrontations or situations of violence on the border,” said the Mexican foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrardduring a press conference.

At midnight this Thursday, The United States lifted the so-called Title 42, a measure activated during the health crisis to supposedly stop the Covid-19 but that in practice it was used almost 2.8 million times to expel migrants by preventing them from requesting asylum.

US President Joe Biden had anticipated a “chaotic” situation at the border due to the end of that rule, while his government deployed some 24,000 agents in the area.

Citing a report from the Mexican army, Ebrard said that groups of migrants continued in the same numbers at the Ciudad Juárez and Matamoros borders and in “calm and normal situations.” He added that there is a group of 500 people at the Tijuana border with the intention of crossing, who remain “peacefully.”

As of this Friday, migrants who arrive at the gates of the United States are at the mercy of Title 8, which was already being applied. This means that if someone arrives without meeting the legal requirements for asylum, they will face consequences such as a minimum five-year ban from entering the United States and possible criminal prosecution.

To follow a “legal path” a migrant can take advantage of family reunification programs, humanitarian permits for quotas for Venezuelans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Cubans, or process their applications before arriving at the border through the CBP One mobile application.

Ebrard said that “the United States is doing its part” because they offered 360,000 humanitarian permits to those who carry out their documented process through that application.

The official reiterated that many migrants are deceived by human traffickers because they are told that if they arrive in the United States they will stay in the country because there is no Title 42 anymore. “If you do it by documentary means yes (…), yes If you arrive irregularly, it’s more difficult and they’re going to repatriate you,” he said.

AFP