A group of 34 Mexicans residing in Haiti were repatriated aboard a military ship in the face of the worsening of the violence and political crisis in the Caribbean country, the Government of Mexico reported this Monday.

Operational

Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena said in yesterday's morning presidential conference that the rescued mexicans There are 24 men and 10 women. In the group there are seven minors and four diplomatic officials.

“A very special operation was required in which the Navy Secretary ship “He sailed to waters near Haiti and rescued these 34 nationals who are already coming back and are going to reach our shores,” the official said.

At the conference, images were presented of Mexicans boarding a helicopter to be taken to the ship, because the Port-au-Prince airport is closed amid the hostilities. Haiti, which was already going through a deep political and security crisis, has suffered an upsurge in violence since early March, when several gangs joined forces to attack strategic locations in the capital.

AMLO celebrates operation

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador celebrated that the Secretary of the Navy has carried out a successful rescue operation by removing from Haiti 34 nationals who were at risk due to the political crisis and violence that shakes the island.

The rescued compatriots would be transferred to the port of Progreso, in the southeast of Mexico, this Monday. Bárcena explained that the Navy Secretariat ship moved to nearby waters of Haiti to carry out the rescue operation, given the impossibility of entering or leaving the country by air.

The crisis in Haiti has intensified since February 29, when armed groups united to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who is currently in the United States and has expressed his willingness to resign once a council is formed. transitional presidential.

Problem in Haiti

The Presidential Council, charged with leading the transition, has promised stability and a return to democratic legitimacy in Haiti, but the security situation in the country remains precarious, which motivated the decision to repatriate Mexican citizens. The operation was directed by the head of the SREAlicia Bárcena Ibarra, and Secretary Admiral Rafael Ojeda Durán, in response to the worsening of insecurity in Haiti, characterized by the presence of organized crime groups, generalized violence, shortages of food and basic services, as well as economic paralysis.

Mexico's ambassador to Haiti, Daniel Cámara Ávalos, and embassy staff participated in the coordination and preparation of the evacuation, ensuring that those Mexicans who expressed their willingness to return were identified and ready to be transferred safely. This operation is carried out in a context where armed groups have control over the Toussaint Louverture International Airport, preventing civilians from leaving the country.

CONTEXT

Haiti suffers a “catastrophic” situation, warns the UN

The situation in Haiti is “catastrophic”, with 1,554 deaths in the first three months of 2024, the UNwho regretted that “porous borders” facilitate the supply of weapons to the criminal gangs that operate there.

Haitiwhich was already going through a deep political and security crisishas suffered an upsurge in violence since the beginning of the month, when several gangs joined forces to attack strategic locations in Port-au-Prince, in order to overthrow Prime Minister Ariel Henry.