Leon, Gto. After the assassination attempt against the journalist Ciro Gomez Leyva that occurred Thursday night, when he was returning to his house in Mexico City, it once again emerged that the country is the most dangerous in the world to practice journalism.

This was reconfirmed by the organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) which ratified the country above other Latin Americans such as Brazil or Haiti.

The organization asserted that Mexico is the deadliest country in the world for journalists during the year 2022.

According to unofficial records, between 2012 and 2022 at least 148 journalists have been killed and two are missing.

However, the records do not include journalists killed for reasons unrelated to their profession or whose link to their work could not yet be confirmed.

Although there are records that count up to 22 journalists murdered in Mexico so far this year, RSF reports only 11 cases where it was established with certainty that they were killed because of their professional activity.

In this same period, Reporters Without Borders, in this period has a list of 57 journalists (professional journalists and media workers) murdered in the world this year because of their work, which represents an increase of 18.8 percent in relation to 2021.

The second country with the highest number of murders is Ukraine with 8; followed by Haiti with 6; Brazil, Syria and Yemen with 3 respectively; Palestine, Somalia, Pakistan and Myanmar concentrate 2 cases per country.

The figures for Mexico, along with those for Haiti (6 journalists murdered) and Brazil (3) make Latin America the most dangerous region in the world for journalists: 47.4 percent of the murders this year have occurred in Latin American soil.

According to RFS, the war unleashed in Ukraine on February 24 “partly explains this increase, since only in the first six months of the conflict eight journalists were killed.”

Roberto Toledo, Luis Enrique Ramírez, Lourdes Maldonado López, Juan Carlos Muñiz, José Luis Gamboa Arenas, Jorge Luis Camero, Heber López Vásquez, Fredid Román, Armando Linares, Antonio de la Cruz and Alfonso Margarito Martínez Esquivel, are the 11 journalists murdered in Mexico.

The TResearch organization, through an infographic, recorded the places where the most journalists were killed in the exercise of their work in 2022.

He added that Mexico has remained, for the fourth consecutive year, as the most dangerous country for information professionals, adding eleven journalists murdered, which represents about 20 percent of the world total.

“In the last ten years, at least 80 journalists have been assassinated in Mexico (of which, 46 in the last five years) for exercising their profession, despite pressure from civil society and international organizations for the government to fight more effectively against this violence”, says RSF.

