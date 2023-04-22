Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador warned the United States this Friday (21) that he “does not want help” to fight organized crime, in the face of growing pressure from Washington for his government to fight drug traffickers.

“We tell them, and let it be heard far and wide: ‘we don’t accept any intervention, we have enough capacity to face organized crime, we don’t want interventionism, we don’t want help, in quotes, from anyone’”, said the Mexican president.

López Obrador granted the declaration during the anniversary of the “Patriotic Defense” of the Port of Veracruz, which commemorates the resistance of the Mexican Armed Forces to the second American invasion of the country in 1914.

“The biggest lesson (from the historic event) is that we are free, we are independent and we Mexicans have to resolve our differences without the intervention of any country, any power, any hegemony. We are free and we are sovereign,” continued the president.

Friction between Mexico and USA

His speech also comes as friction grows between Mexico and the US, as Republican lawmakers have proposed declaring war on Mexican cartels and designating them terrorists.

In addition, López Obrador, last Monday, accused the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) of infiltrating the Sinaloa Cartel without authorization from Mexico, after the US Department of Justice announced accusations against its leaders, including four sons of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

“There is talk in the US of intervening and confronting organized crime and drug traffickers, treating them like terrorists, and that is why they will come to help us, to support us in confronting organized crime”, criticized the president.

In response to the Mexican president’s accusations, White House spokesman John Kirby yesterday defended Washington’s indictment of 28 members of the Sinaloa Cartel.

While US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said the same day that he worked with the Mexican government in the investigation against the Sinaloa Cartel.

“It took a lot for us to assert our sovereignty and, although these are, I repeat, good intentions, these are matters that only belong to us Mexicans,” noted López Obrador.