A health worker receives people for the rapid test of covid-19, in one of the new kiosks installed in Mexico City. JOSE PAZOS / EFE

Of the almost 66,000 deaths left by the coronavirus pandemic in Mexico, at least 1,320 are health workers who risked their lives in very difficult conditions to care for those infected by covid-19, reveals a report published this Thursday by the organization Amnesty International. The study shows that more than 7,000 health workers have died since March in the world. After Mexico, the countries that register the highest deaths are the United States (1,077), United Kingdom (649), Brazil (634), Russia (631), India (573), South Africa (240), Italy (188), Peru (183) and Spain (63).

“The fact that more than 7,000 people die while trying to save others is a crisis of an astonishing scale. All health workers have the right to be safe at work, it is a scandal that so many are paying the final price, ”warns Steve Cockburn, Director of Economic and Social Justice at Amnesty International. The organization warns that the figures presented this Thursday are likely to be much lower than the real ones, due to the absence of official statistics.

Amnesty data coincide with the information presented by the Ministry of Health, which at the end of August reported that 97,632 public hospital workers have contracted the virus and another 1,320 have died, mainly from Mexico City, the State of Mexico. Tabasco, Veracruz, Sonora, Guanajuato, Puebla and Coahuila.

To carry out the research, the agency used the monitoring carried out by its research teams in the countries and territories where they are present, including interviews with health personnel. They also used information published in the media, as well as from medical associations and unions. “After many months of the pandemic, health workers continue to die at an appalling rate in countries like Mexico, Brazil and the United States,” says Cockburn.

The situation in Mexico for Amnesty is “overwhelming”, since 97,632 health system workers have been infected in the country. “Cleaning people in hospitals in Mexico have been reported to be especially vulnerable to infection. Many of them are outsourced, which means they have less protection, ”reveals the agency’s report. However, Aministía recognizes the efforts of the Mexican authorities, who have tried to keep a detailed record of the deaths of health workers, with data disaggregated by age, gender and profession. “This transparency is essential and all countries should make this kind of detail available; It can also serve to explain the disturbing figures for Mexico in relation to other countries, ”the organization acknowledges.

In April, when Mexico had not yet escalated to the red alert for the coronavirus crisis, medical personnel held protests and complaints about the deficiencies with which they were facing the pandemic. “We are in a vulnerable situation,” a nurse who requested anonymity reported to this newspaper. He works at Clinic Number 16 of the Social Security of Torreón. “The clinic does not supply us with supplies. By our own means we buy face masks, it is the only weapon we have. There are no gowns, no gloves, the few are for emergencies ”, he added. Armando Rosales, a neurosurgeon at Hospital General de Zona Número Uno (an entity affiliated with Mexican social security), in Zacatecas, in central Mexico, said that authorities gave his colleagues what they consider useless supplies against the virus: disposable gowns , “useless” hats and masks that do not prevent virus particles from spreading.

A massive outbreak of coronavirus registered in April in a public hospital in Monclova (a city of 230,000 inhabitants located in the north of Mexico) was one of the first alarms that jumped between medical personnel and health authorities. On that occasion, a patient was admitted with symptoms that took at least a week to be diagnosed. The authorities acknowledged that an outbreak was generated within the center belonging to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) that caused at least 26 infections among the staff, as well as the death of a doctor from covid-19. Workers at the health center had protested the lack of materials, equipment and basic protection to deal with the epidemic.

In a previous report published in July, Amnesty International had denounced that “all over the world health personnel and essential workers face enormous difficulties in doing their work and do not have sufficient protection from governments and many work in dangerous environments due to to the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE). Furthermore, for exposing security problems they have suffered reprisals from the authorities and their employing entities, including dismissals and arrests, and in some cases they have even been subjected to violence and stigma from the population ”. In this new report, Steve Cockburn of Amnesty demands that “there must be global cooperation to ensure that all health workers receive the appropriate protective equipment, so that they can continue their vital work without risking their own lives.”