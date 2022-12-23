According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), it pointed out that Mexico had a deficit in its trade balance of 96 million dollars last November, being a higher figure than the also negative number of 47 million dollars during the same month, but in 2021.

According to Inegi, the trade balance report accumulated a deficit of 27,405 million dollars in the first 11 months of 2022, added the autonomous body in its report. However the deficit, exports in november increased 8% year-on-yearbased on original figures, up to a total of 49.311 million dollars.

This indicator indicates that the oil sales fell 10.4 percent by being inside 2,477 million dollarswhile the non-oil companies increased by 9.2 percent until 46.835 million dollars.

“Inside the non-oil exportsthose directed to the United States grew 9.7% at an annual rate and those channeled to the rest of the world, 6.8%,” the report added.

While imports totaled 49.407 million dollars during November, an increase of 8.1 percent compared to the same month, but in 2021. Oil purchases decreased by 0.7 percent annually, standing at 4,580.3 million dollarswhile the non-oil increased 9.14 by adding 44,827.2 million dollars.

“When considering imports by type of good, annual increases of 5.2% were observed in imports of consumer goods, 8.1% in intermediate use goods and 12.7% in consumer goods. capital,” added the agency.

Given this, so far this year, Mexico has registered a total of 528,870.4 million dollars in exports and 556.275.6 million dollars in imports. On the subject of exports, they have increased by 18.3 percent year-over-year in the first 11 months of 2022, but imports have risen by 21.3%

Mexico had in 2021 a trade deficit of 11,491.1 million dollarsa negative data that is compared with the surplus of 34,013 million dollars reported in 2020, a year in which both exports and imports fell due to the covid-19 pandemic.

In 2019, the surplus was 5,409 million dollarswhile in 2018 there was a deficit of 13,618 million dollars. For its economic recovery, Mexico has bet on foreign trade and the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC)which entered into force in July 2020 after years of negotiations.