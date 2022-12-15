Juan Ramón de la Fuente at the United Nations headquarters in New York on December 9. EDUARDO MUNOZ (REUTERS)

Promoted by the US, the UN Economic and Social Council on Wednesday expelled Iran from one of its organizations for the defense of women’s rights, as a result of the wave of repression by the Iranian regime during the protests that are sweeping the country. since three months. The decision of the Women’s Legal and Social Commission to veto Iran was approved with 29 votes in favor, 8 against and 16 abstentions. Mexico has been one of the countries that has chosen to abstain during the vote.

Among the votes against are countries such as China, Russia and Nicaragua. While in the group of abstentions Mexico joined Congo, India or Thailand. The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, began efforts to remove Iran from the body more than a month ago. “As Vice President Kamala Harris recently announced, the United States is working with other nations to remove Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women. It is important that the international community works together to guarantee the rights of women.”

In this photograph the blank vote for Mexico, represented by a yellow “X”. YUKI IWAMURA (AFP)

The international community has been raising the tone as the repression and abuse of human rights has escalated in the context of the protests that began after the death of the young Mahsa Amini. The EU increased pressure on Tehran on Monday. The Foreign Ministers of the Twenty-seven approved adding 20 more people to the list of sanctioned Iranians who will see their assets in the EU countries frozen and will be prohibited from traveling to community territory.

Those sanctioned, according to the EU, have had a prominent role in the violent response to the demonstrations: the majority are senior officials of the Revolutionary Guard, the paramilitary force that oversees the country’s strict laws. Four entities have also been added to the list, including a state television station that the Tehran regime uses as a mouthpiece.

The same Monday that the EU raised the sanctions, Iran executed a second detainee in the demonstrations. Majid Reza Rahnavard, 23, was hanged from a crane in the middle of the street in Mashad, some 900 kilometers east of Tehran, in what was the first public execution of a protester detained in the ongoing protests.

