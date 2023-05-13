A man fills a container with fuel at a gas station in the city of León, in the state of Guanajuato. picture alliance (via Getty Images)

The Government of López Obrador has further closed the key to gasoline subsidies. Although the Ministry of Finance disbursed some 400,000 million pesos in support to contain the rise in fuel prices in 2022, now the treasury is trying to recover from that fiscal cost and has been gradually cutting these stimuli. From May 13 to 19, the Mexican authorities have returned to zero the subsidy for Premium gasoline, while in diesel the stimulus will drop from 3.71% to 2.65%. Fiscal support for regular gasoline (less than 91 octane) will be 19.43%, a lower figure than last week’s 21.65%.

Thus, motorists will pay as of this Saturday 4.76 pesos in taxes on the liter of regular gasoline, an increase compared to the 4.63 pesos set for this week. In diesel, the tax burden will rise from 6.26 pesos to 6.33 pesos per liter, while Premium gasoline has a quota of 4.99 pesos per liter, the same level as last week, according to the figures given. published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).

In March 2022, with runaway inflation and international oil prices above $130 per barrel, the López Obrador government renounced charging the Special Tax on Production and Services (IEPS) —a tax paid for the production, sale or gasoline imports—to contain gasoline prices. The objective at that time of the central Administration was to avoid at all costs a further escalation of prices via a sudden increase in fuel prices, better known as gasolinezo. As the pressure on crude oil prices has eased, the Treasury has lowered the bar for fiscal support.

The reduction to a minimum of fiscal subsidies on fuels coincides with the drop in oil prices and the lull in inflation in the country. The Mexican mix is ​​currently quoted at 63 dollars per barrel, a significant reduction compared to the more than 100 dollars for which it was sold in May 2022. The Undersecretary of Finance, Gabriel Yorio, told EL PAÍS in a previous interview that this This year the subsidies would be maintained as long as the price of gasoline was above the anchor price, although he already foresaw that the support would not be as dramatic as in 2022. Crude prices, far from the $100 per barrel of last year, run parallel to a lower level of inflation: in April, the price escalation in Mexico closed at 6.25%, its lowest level since October 2021.

As the stimuli have been cut, tax revenue from the IEPS has risen: in the first quarter of that year, the collection of the IEPS from gasoline and diesel was 29,840 million pesos, an increase of 33% compared to the first quarter of 2022, according to Treasury figures. “On the one hand, there was a drop in oil revenues due to the annual decrease in the price of hydrocarbons, as well as the appreciation of the peso against the dollar. On the other hand, derived from the decrease in the stimulus to the price of fuels, in the first quarter of 2023 the federal collection of the IEPS was located in positive territory for the fourth consecutive month, ”the agency explained in writing.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country