The recovery of Category 1 in air safety by Mexico is a positive news for travelersgiven that will allow Mexican airlines to increase the number of flights to the United States and vice versa.

According to the Secretary of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT), Jorge Nuño Lara, it is expected that in the short term more than 50 new routes will be opened from Mexico to the United States, which could represent more than 1 million passengers each. anus.

This means that travelers will have more options to travel between both countries, with more routes and frequencies available. Additionally, rates could be more competitive.

Category 1 is also an important factor for the tourism industrysince it facilitates the trip of foreign visitors to Mexico.

In addition to the benefits for travelers, the recovery of Category 1 will also generate more and better jobs in areas such as tourism, transportation and related services.

Secretary Nuño Lara highlighted that the achievement of Category 1 is the result of the great work carried out by the SICT and in particular by the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC), who worked hard to achieve the best air operational safety standards, as indicated by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Mexico recovers category 1

The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has returned Mexico’s category 1 aviation safety ratingafter more than two years of joint work between the civil aviation authorities of both countries.

With the restoration of category 1, Mexico can add new services and routes to the United States, and US airlines can resume marketing and selling tickets with their names and designator codes on flights operated by Mexican airlines.

The FAA provided expertise and resources through technical assistance agreements to the Mexican Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) to resolve the safety issues that led to the rating downgrade.

Over the past two years, the agency has sent a team of aviation security experts to help with the work on several occasions.

The FAA downgraded Mexico’s International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) rating to Category 2 in May 2021 after finding that the country did not comply with the safety standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

To obtain and maintain a Category 1 rating, a country must adhere to the safety standards of ICAO, the United Nations technical agency for aviation. ICAO establishes international standards and recommended practices for aircraft operations and maintenance.

Aeroméxico celebrates

Aeroméxico, Mexico’s main airline, celebrated the joint effort of the Mexican authorities that has led to the reestablishment of Category 1 in civil aviation by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

He highlighted that the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), the Chambers of Deputies and Senators, and the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) participated in this effort.

The airline noted that it represents a significant achievement for the aviation industry in Mexico as a whole.

He highlighted that the recovery of Category 1 allows Aeroméxico to strengthen its operations and its role as a crucial bridge between Mexico and the United States, one of the most important markets for the country.

One of the key benefits of this recovery is improved connectivity. Aeroméxico will be able to offer more efficient and direct flights to various American cities, which will facilitate business and tourism trips between both countries.

Additionally, this news is especially relevant given the increase in demand for air travel following the COVID-19 pandemic, which provides the opportunity to further strengthen commercial and cultural relations between Mexico and the United States.

The recovery of Category 1 will also allow Aeroméxico to make more effective use of its aircraft fleet, optimizing its operations and offering an improved experience to its customers.

This includes the incorporation of modern and efficient aircraft, which will contribute to the airline’s environmental sustainability.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.