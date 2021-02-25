The Mexican Ministry of Health announced the registration of 1006 new deaths from the Coronavirus, bringing the total deaths from Covid-19 disease in the country to 182,815.

The data announced by the Ministry of Health yesterday, Wednesday, also indicated that 8642 new cases of the virus were recorded, bringing the total confirmed cases to two million and 60908.

Health official Ricardo Curtis said during the ministry’s press conference every evening that Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez Gatel, who led the campaign to deal with the pandemic in Mexico, began receiving oxygen as part of his treatment for Covid-19.