Mexico registered this Friday a new daily record of infections for the coronavirus, the second this week, with more than 21 thousand infected.

According to figures published by the health authorities, the country counted 21,366 infected by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In this way, it exceeded the peak that it had marked just a day before, with 16,468 cases.

With these figures, Mexico – of 128 million inhabitants – accumulates 1,609,735 cases.

The projections of the Mexican authorities indicate that there are 1,802,093 estimated cases in the country and they indicated that 6% of them, corresponding to 106,723, are those that represent the active epidemic in the country, as they are patients who developed their symptoms in the last 14 days.

In addition, this Friday they registered 1,106 new deaths, bringing the number of fatalities to 139,022. The country ranks fourth among the most mourning countries in absolute numbers, only behind the United States, Brazil and India, and the eighteenth in the comparison per 100,000 inhabitants.

Thus, Mexico continued with an increase in mortality from Covid-19. It is that the seven days from January 8 to 14 were the ones with the highest mortality in the entire pandemic, with an average of 983 daily deaths.

Tuesday the 12th was the deadliest day to date, with 1,314 reported deaths.

The increase in infections and deaths is concentrated in densely populated areas such as the capital Mexico City, and its vast urban area where some 23 million inhabitants live and which has become the epicenter of the pandemic in the Latin American country.

With a hospitable occupation that borders 90%, the capital accumulates 19,131 deaths and 395,506 infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Despite the emergency, the mayor’s office relaxed its state of maximum alert on Friday by allowing the operation of some restaurants and other businesses, after several days of protests by businessmen and workers whose incomes have been seriously hit by sanitary restrictions.

The other states with the highest occupancy of general hospital beds are Hidalgo (86%) and Guanajuato (84%). Six states accumulate more than 70% hospital occupancy, 10 are between 50% and 69% and the remaining 16 are below 50% occupancy.

In view of the results, 10 states remain on a red epidemiological traffic light, with a maximum risk of contagion, 19 are on an orange traffic light (high risk), two in yellow (moderate risk) and only the southern Campeche remains green.

