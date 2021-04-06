Migrant families from Central America surrender to elements of the border patrol in search of humanitarian asylum. Hector Guerrero

The new migratory crisis corners Mexico. The wave of people arriving in the country in search of a gateway to the United States has exceeded the figures known to date. The Mexican government has reported the highest number of asylum applications since it has been registered. Some 9,076 people applied for refugee status in March alone, which increases this year’s total to 22,606, more than half of what was registered in all of 2020. The head of the Mexican Commission for Refugee Aid (Comar), Andrés Ramírez, qualifies the situation as an “explosion of people” and points out that migrants are arriving “in much larger numbers” than what had been seen in recent years. According to his estimate, the number of refugee claims will reach 80,000 this year, the highest number in the country’s history.

The immigration crisis that looms in the Joe Biden era has been portrayed in the data. Figures that serve as a thermometer: so far this year there has been a record of migrants, arrests and deportations. The March Comar report is the last big test, since it registered a 34% increase in asylum applications in Mexico during the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year. The increase is due to refugee requests in March, which reached the highest number on record. The vast majority of those migrants, Ramírez explains, are fleeing the devastation left by the recent hurricanes and the pandemic in Central America, and with the hope that the Democratic Administration will receive them with open doors.

“A lot of expectation was generated with Biden because of the statements he made about having a more benevolent immigration policy in relation to Donald Trump. People think that there are going to be many more possibilities to enter, but in practice it is not so easy ”, alerts the head of the organization to this newspaper. The impermeability of the border between the United States and Mexico remains almost intact. While only a few have been received, US authorities detained some 171,000 people trying to cross in March, the highest monthly number in 15 years.

A member of the National Guard watches the shore of the Suchiate River, on the border between Mexico and Guatemala in January 2021. Teresa of Miguel

The head of the Comar fears that refugee applications will continue to rise in the coming months. “What is going to happen is that these people are not going to be allowed to pass, they are going to stay in Mexico and they are going to request refugee status,” he warns. Most of the requests were made on the southern border, mainly in the cities of Tapachula, Palenque and Tenosique. The great concern of the Mexican authorities is that the people who wait for the resolution of the asylum process to be concentrated in the poorest states of the country, which already accumulate deficiencies in the face of past migration crises. “Chiapas is in weak conditions. 71% of the people who arrive apply there and they have to stay there, ”says Ramírez.

The national infrastructure to receive thousands of migrants was severely punished this six-year term, first by the austerity of the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and then by the economic situation derived from the stoppage due to the covid-19 pandemic. With shelters overrun, migration centers on the brink of collapse and a low budget, Mexico must now resist the new wave of migration. “To cope we need more support. The country has just suffered a deep economic crisis, it is beginning to recover, but we are still in a pandemic and there is a policy of austerity. Comar’s capacity has to be increased ”, insists the head of the federal agency.

Karen Martínez, coordinator of the Jesuit Refugee Service in Tapachula (Chiapas), assures that “the situation has gotten much worse” on the southern border in recent months. “We have noticed a fairly large flow of migrants who arrive with the intention of requesting asylum. Many process it because they have already crossed once and were deported and others know someone who has recommended that they request it, “he says. About 60% of the people who arrive, Martínez calculates, go through the process to secure a legal instance in Mexico while waiting for an opportunity to cross into the United States. While the other 40% plan to get a job and stay in the country.

The conditions surrounding these groups are very precarious, says Martínez, some even live for months on the street while they wait for a response from the government. Although the National Migration Institute has been determined to discourage the caravans, it has not been able to stop or reduce the migratory flow that arrives each month at the southern border. In recent weeks, a large part of the organizations that serve migrants reported a significant increase. The response that the Mexican Executive has had, Martínez reproaches, has been to intensify controls and make procedures more difficult. “Many people are detained even when they are in line at the Comar to request asylum.”

Added to the difficulties of the immigration system are those of the pandemic. “Between the measures to avoid the contagion of coronavirus and the increase in people, all the shelters are already full,” says activist Conrado Zepeda. For many Central Americans, he explains, staying in Mexico is just a plan b. At the moment, only 80% of those who have applied for asylum will obtain permission to stay, according to data from the Comar. The other 20% must return or assume an irregular situation.

