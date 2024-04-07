The diplomatic mission of Mexico in Ecuador landed in Mexico City this Sunday, after noon, the image of the rupture of relations between both nations, after the assault by the police of that country on the Mexican Embassy in Quito, on Friday, for the arrest of former vice president Jorge Glas. The Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Alicia Bárcena, received the ambassador, Raquel Serur, and the head of the chancellery there, Roberto Canseco, famous for his attempts to stop Glas's arrest, a situation that was recorded on video.

At a press conference, the three gave their impressions of what happened. “We feel frankly outraged,” said Bárcena. “Not even the dictator Pinochet ever dared to violate the Mexican Embassy. Entry [de la policía de Ecuador] It was with great violence, without authorization, with physical aggression, even against our head of the Foreign Ministry, Roberto Canseco, who still has an issue on his neck. For this reason, Mexico, and the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, decided to break relations with Ecuador. “We strongly condemn this invasion of security personnel into our embassy,” he added.

“Starting tomorrow we are going to the International Court of Justice, where we are presenting this sad case,” the chancellor continued. “And of course we will go to all the corresponding multilateral, regional, and international forums, first of all, so that it is condemned by the entire international community. To date, 18 Latin American countries and 10 European countries, including the United States, Canada and the European Union as a whole, the OAS, the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, have given us their solidarity in the face of such regrettable events.” , he pointed out.

Roberto Canseco accompanied by his wife Arcelia Olivia Valadez. Mario Guzmán (EFE)

For her part, ambassador Raquel Serur, who a few days ago was declared persona non grata in the South American country, has regretted everything that happened: “The highest honor for me has been to serve Mexico. I left Ecuador with my head held high. I arrive in Mexico with my head held high. In these years I worked as much as I could, with an extraordinary team at the Embassy. Thanks to them,” she said.

Serur has continued. “The Ecuadorian people are a noble people. For them, Mexico is like the great homeland, many Ecuadorians love our country and assume our culture as their own. I think that President Noboa made a mistake by making a decision that not only breaks with everything established by international conventions, but also implies ignorance of the reality of his people. “The abuse committed against our embassy is of such magnitude that the Government of Ecuador still cannot measure what it did to its people, who do not deserve the Government they have.”

Canseco himself, the protagonist on Friday, has also spoken when he tried to stop the vehicles in which the Ecuadorian police were taking away former Vice President Glas: “When we realized that they were entering the embassy, ​​I acted simply to try to stop what was happening. . It was publicly seen that it was the continuity of the attempt to prevent this from happening. Even now it seems incredible to me. I am very pleased with the information that Secretary Bárcena gives, that the Government will take the case to international judicial bodies. If we ensure that these types of facts are not valid in court, we discourage these types of actions in the future,” she said.

