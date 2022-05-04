The country of mexico was recognized with an international award for the administration and refinancing of its public debt. The Republic of Mexico was crowned the winner with the “Market Niche Bonus” awarddue to a financial operation that was carried out in 2021.

this action administration and management of the Mexican public debt took place last year in the Taiwan Formosa marketfor which the country received the prize awarded by the International Financing Review on April 25.

The group International Financing Reviewis a space dedicated to the dissemination and analysis of information on topics such as fixed income, capital markets and investment bankingin addition to awarding prizes to the best country transactions carried out in the market with very specific characteristics.

“With this recognition, Mexico has received in the last three years, eight international awards for debt management and refinancing operations,” says a bulletin issued by the Ministry of Finance.

It should be noted that according to the data provided by the Secretary of Financethe last time that Mexico received this recognition was during the year 2010, being 12 years later when it returns to be awarded with the prize.

Likewise, the operation that would lead the country to obtain the award from the International Financing Reviewwas that “Mexico issued a 50-year dollar term bond“, By a sum of 3 billion dollarss, of which 48 percent was acquired by Taiwanese insurance companies”, adds the Treasury statement.

The obtained rate of 3.75 percent rrepresents the lowest in the history of bonds placed at more than 30 years by the Government of Mexico. In addition, this operation positions the country as the first country in Latin America to place a bond within that market.

It is emphasized that said financial operation was carried out when Arthur Herrera, was in front of the Secretariat of Finance and Public Creditwho at the time shared the operation through Twitter.

“We placed a bond for 3 billion dollars, over 50 years, in the Formosa market in Taiwan. This bond is one of the longest-term bonds that Mexico has placed in its history and is a sign of the confidence of the investing public in the country, ”added the former head of the SHCP, on his social networks.