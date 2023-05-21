Mexico City, May 19 (EFE).- The confidence of foreign investors and the relocation of supply chains in Mexico is confirmed with a foreign direct investment (FDI) for 18,636 million dollars in the first quarter of the year, celebrated the Mexican Ministry of Economy (SE).

“The confidence of foreign investors in Mexico is confirmed. At the close of the first quarter of 2023, the Foreign direct investment amounted to 18 thousand 636 million dollars”, he indicated on his official Twitter account.

According to the dependency mexican governmentthis amount was 48% higher in the first 3 months of 2022, “without considering the extraordinary investments due to the Televisa-Univisión merger and the restructuring of Aeroméxico”.

According to data from its own SE Mexicanin the period January-March last year, the FDI in Mexico sumo 19,427.5 million dollars4.1% lower than what was reported on this day, as well as 18% compared to the data revised from a year ago.

However, in this period of 2021, it was indicated that extraordinary movements were carried out, related to the merger of Televisa with Univision and the restructuring of the company Aeromexico.

With the remainder of these extraordinary investmentsthe data for the first quarter of 2023 is also 17.2% above the revised figures for this same period of 2022.

The Secretariat presumed that this is due to the momentum that occurs in the country due to the phenomenon known as nearshoring and that intends to install larger manufacturing plants in the country due to its proximity to the United States marketconsidered the largest in the world.

This nearshoring began to gain strength from the disruption in supply chains as a result of the pandemic, which closed borders and brought with it an increase in prices. transport pricesmainly in the cost of ocean freight from Asia.

The situation worsened with the start of the war conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the still restrictive trade policy against Chinese imports to the USplacing Mexico as the second trading partner of that country in 2022.

“Mexico is at the best time to receive new investments. Relocation is already a reality! ”, she pointed out the Ministry of Economy of the Mexican Government.

Specialists, such as the director of Economic and Financial Analysis of Banco BaseGabriela Siller, considered this announcement “very good information”.

“The data was very good. It should be noted that in eight of the last nine years, the largest proportion of the investment that arrives in the country was registered in the first quarter of the year, ”he explained.

Siller estimated that, if the seasonality of previous years is maintained, this year they could reach FDI flows of 43,000 million dollarswhich would imply a increase of 21% compared to the total flows received in 2022 and of 51% compared to the same period“without the extraordinary flows” of last year.

“This cannot be explained in any other way than by nearshoring,” he agreed.

For her part, the pro-government deputy of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena)Patricia Armendáriz, emphasized on her social networks that “the promise of relocation in Mexico takes shape”.

He also disclosed that this is partly due to company announcements: French, Schneider Electricby 73 million dollars; of the Austrian Mibaby 25 million dollars.

As well as for the brazilian Tupy, by $38.8 million; the Chinese WBTLby $165 million; the Italian Bremboby 207 million dollarsand the German ZF Groupby $43.2 million.