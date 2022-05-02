Mexico.- From January to March 2020, Mexico received more than 5 million international tourists by air reported this Sunday the Ministry of Tourism (Sector).

Through a statement, the leader of Sectur, Miguel Torruco Marques reported that the main visitors came via era from countries such as; United States, Canada and Colombia, with 3 million 881 thousand tourists; this is 131.8% more compared to 2021, being 2.1% to reach what was captured in 2019.

He added that during the first quarter of 2020, the arrival of American tourists by air reached 3 million 185 thousand, 101.2% more than in 2021, when one million 583 thousand tourists arrived, this figure also exceeded that registered in 2019 when the visit of 2 million 792 thousand tourists.

While the arrival of Canadian tourists between January and March 2022 was 510 thousand 811 tourists; this is 1,445.7% higher than 2021.

Regarding the visit of Colombians, Miguel Torruco explained that in the first three months of the year there were 185 thousand 78 tourists, which represents an increase of 216.8% compared to 2021, when 58 thousand 416 tourists arrived, and also exceeding 121 thousand 860 tourists who arrived in 2019.

Read more: Become the best bargain hunter with the tips that we bring to you today

The secretary highlighted that the airports of Cancun, AICM and Los Cabos were the ones that received the largest number of tourists, with 3 million 821 thousand international tourists, this is 134.1% more than 2021.