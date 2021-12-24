The Supreme Court of Justice ordered the National Electoral Institute to continue with the recall consultation amid tensions between President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and some members of the INE council.

With or without funds. The National Electoral Institute (INE) of Mexico confirmed that it resumed the work for the revocation consultation in which the Mexicans will decide if President Andrés Manuel López Obrador should remain in office.

A few days ago, the members of the INE voted to suspend the procedure, claiming that they did not have sufficient funds to carry it out, but this Thursday there was a turn in the controversy after the intervention of the Supreme Court of Justice.

“The INE received the determination adopted by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, SCJN, which orders to continue with the process of revocation of the mandate with the existing budget and informs that it will abide by the decision in its terms,” ​​reported the INE.

Recess Commission of the SCJN agreed to admit for processing the constitutional controversy 224/2021 promoted by the @Mx_Diputados against the Agreement approved by the @INEMexico in which it determined to postpone the 2021-2022 Mandate Revocation process pic.twitter.com/AWibJIDxkn – Supreme Court (@SCJN) December 23, 2021



The Supreme Court thus ordered the INE to resume the preparations for the consultation, scheduled for April 2022, after the institute suspended some procedures for considering the budget granted by Congress insufficient.

The INE assured that it will be “attentive to the resolution on the merits” made by the Supreme Court regarding the appeal of unconstitutionality that it filed on December 7 for “budget insufficiency” since, according to them, the determination of the high court is provisional. “and it does not resolve the substance of the matter.”

Accusation against directors

According to the INE, the consultation requires an investment of about 185.5 million dollars, but the Chamber of Deputies made a cut of 233.5 million dollars to the budget requested by the INE. This “left the Institute without the necessary resources to carry out the exercise of citizen participation,” stressed the INE.

The ministers Yasmín Esquivel Mossa and Margarita Ríos Farjat, members of the CSJN Commission, admitted a constitutional controversy presented by the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, against the INE agreement of December 17, and ordered them to go ahead with the query.

The SCJN commission affirms that there is an “indicator of financial viability” to continue the process, and stated that the suspension of the referendum “puts at risk the timely exercise of the right of citizens to decide whether or not to revoke the mandate.”

File photo showing members of the association “Let Democracy continue,” deliver packages with signatures to the National Electoral Institute (INE) on December 16, 2021, in Mexico City. © Sáshenka Gutiérrez | EFE

The measure was well received by President López Obrador, who said that “it was a very good decision because it is democracy, because democracy should not be hindered, and second, the Constitution should not be violated.”

But the president took the opportunity to criticize the members of the INE for “acting in an undemocratic manner” and recalled that “those advisers have to change.”

Some counselors of the INE are facing a complaint in the Attorney General’s Office for the probable commission of the crimes of coalition of public servants and abuse of authority.

López Obrador, the main promoter of the consultation scheduled for April 10, seeks to validate his Administration after three years at the helm of the Aztec country. In the referendum, Mexicans will be asked if they want their six-year term to continue until 2024 or for them to resign.

With EFE and AP