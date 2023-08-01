Money transfers from abroad to Mexico continue unbeatable. From January to June, the country received 30,238 million dollars, representing an increase of 9.9% compared to the same period in 2002 and a new milestone in the receipt of remittances. According to the information released this Tuesday by the Bank of Mexico, only in June the country received 5,572 million dollars, an increase of 8.3% compared to the same month of 2022, the second best monthly result for the country, only behind last May, when 5,693 million dollars were received. With this new result, the arrival of money from abroad adds four months above 5,000 million dollars.

The institution has also reported that during the sixth month of 2023, the average shipment was $406. The amount of remittances remains at similar levels in this first part of the year, although for months the purchasing power of remittances has fallen due to the strength shown by the peso against the dollar. The entities that received the largest number of remittances in June were Jalisco, Guanajuato, Michoacán, the State of Mexico and Mexico City, places that have been recognized for years as expelling labor to the United States.

The Mexican central bank has specified that in this first semester, 99% of the total income from remittances was made by electronic transfers, while cash remittances represented only 0.8% and calls money order only 0.2%. In the accumulated 12 months, remittances total 61,232 million dollars, growing for 38 consecutive months.

The Center for Latin American Monetary Studies (Cemla) notes in its most recent report that in recent years Latin American and Caribbean migrants residing in the United States have made a greater economic effort to support their relatives. “One of the fundamental aspects of remittances is to help compensate, albeit partially, the disadvantaged situation of the income of their relatives in their countries of origin. This disadvantage was accentuated in 2020-2021, due to the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy of individuals and households. In addition, in recent years the economic gap between such recipient countries and the economy from which remittances are sent has widened,” the analysis says.

