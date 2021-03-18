The Mexican government announced the existence of an agreement with its northern neighbor to access the supply of 2.5 million vaccines from the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, produced in the United States and that for now can only be distributed within that country. The White House said it will also deliver additional doses to Canada to help fight the pandemic.

The United States agreed to deliver 2.5 million doses of the vaccine produced by AstraZeneca against the coronavirus to Mexico and 1.5 million to Canada.

The company’s vaccines have not yet been licensed in the United States, which the beneficiary countries like, since Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had recently asked President Joe Biden to help them alleviate the dose shortage.

The Biden Administration said it would not share its vaccine supply until it ensures immunization of its population until the end of May. As of yet, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not endorsed the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The vaccine that is not authorized in the United States and that Mexico needs

The person in charge of announcing the agreement with the United States was Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

Through Twitter, Ebrard reported that the agreement “is about 2.5 million doses”, although he emphasized that the talks with the United States will conclude on Thursday night.

They ask me if it is true that there is a vaccine agreement with the United States to follow up on the conversation between Presidents López Obrador and Biden. Yes, the information is correct. Tomorrow at 9 am I will give you the details because we are still working on it. Good news! – Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) March 18, 2021

From Washington, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that the plan to share the doses of the vaccine with Mexico is not completely finalized, but it is the objective of the Administration.

“While we await FDA approval here in the United States, many countries have already approved AstraZeneca and have also requested our doses. That includes Canada and Mexico, but it is certainly not limited to these two countries. We balance the need to let the approval process unfold with the AstraZeneca vaccine in the United States. With the importance of helping to stop the spread in other countries, we are evaluating how we can deliver the doses, “said Psaki during a press conference.

Although the United States offers doses of the vaccine that it cannot yet use in its territory, Mexico had already obtained an agreement to produce the AstraZeneca antigen, but the problem was that its packaging was delayed at a plant located in Mexico City.

At this time, Mexico has a total of 870,000 doses of AstraZeneca, the third largest stockpile after the Pfizer and Sinovac vaccines.

The agreement with the United States “gives priority to AstraZeneca to ensure the second dose of 870,000 older adults to whom it was applied in February,” as Ebrard assured.

Health meeting dedicated to the National Vaccination Plan. The commitment to have vaccinated, at the latest in a month and a half – with at least a first dose – all adults over 60 years of the country will be fulfilled. pic.twitter.com/Im1BGoS4gU – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) March 16, 2021

Despite the fact that the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine has been suspended in several countries of the European Union, after detecting cases of clots in the blood of inoculated people, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) assured that it does not see evidence linking the cases of thrombi with the application of this vaccine and considered it “safe” to continue using it.

Despite the suspension in Europe, López Obrador said that the national vaccination plan with this pharmaceutical company continues. For its part, the Ministry of Health of Mexico reported that, since December 23, 2020, Mexico has received 8.16 million vaccines against Covid-19 and has applied about 4.7 million doses.

So far, Mexico registers 2,175,462 million infections and 195,908 deaths from coronavirus.

With Reuters, EFE and local media