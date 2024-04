Police at the scene of the crime in Celaya, where a candidate for mayor and a candidate for councilor were killed on Monday (1st) | Photo: EFE/Luis Ramírez

Mexico reached the sad milestone of 24 candidates murdered during the campaign for the national, state and municipal elections that will be held on June 2.

In the most recent case, Bertha Gisela Gaytán Gutiérrez, candidate for mayor in the city of Celaya (state of Guanajuato) for the Morena party, the same as that of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, was shot dead on Monday (1st) along with Adrián Guerrero , candidate for councilor.

“It's a sad day, because yesterday the candidate for mayor of Celaya was murdered. These events are very regrettable, there are people who are fighting to make democracy count, who are on the street showing their faces, fighting for others, and it really hurts for this to happen”, said Obrador at his press conference this Tuesday (2) .

Guanajuato, the state where the two candidates were killed, is the most violent state in Mexico, with more than 3,000 murders in 2023, the vast majority related to disputes over drug trafficking cartels.

The National Secretariat for Security and Citizen Protection reported that Mexican authorities have so far received 108 requests for protection from candidates for this year's elections. Of these requests, 86 were answered, 12 are under analysis and ten were rejected.