General Salvador Cienfuegos, former Secretary of Defense of Mexico, in February 2013. Jos M ndez / EFE

The government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador has struck a new blow on the table on the bilateral agenda with the United States. The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) announced this Thursday that it will release General Salvador Cienfuegos, former Secretary of Defense, after he was arrested in Los Angeles in October and sent back to Mexico after being accused of drug trafficking last November. . The Mexican authorities have once again faced pressure from Washington to toughen actions against organized crime and expect a new tone in the management of the bilateral agenda, less than a week after Democrat Joe Biden takes office as president.

“It was concluded that General Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda never had any encounter with the members of the criminal organization investigated by the North American authorities,” it read. in the FGR statement, which received hundreds of pages of evidence from its American counterparts. “Neither did he maintain any communication with them, nor did he carry out acts aimed at protecting or helping said individuals,” it adds. The latest twist of the Cienfuegos case has had as its protagonist the Prosecutor’s Office and the decision not to continue investigating the plot that put the relationship between the López Obrador Administration and the military in the spotlight.

The Army has been an unexpected traveling companion for the president, who has commissioned the Armed Forces to build airports, distribute the vaccine, and combat insecurity, among many other tasks. Cienfuegos, head of Defense with Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018), had risen to a large part of the current military leadership. The US authorities also arrested him without notifying his Mexican colleagues, fearing that there was a leak and sending signs of wear and tear after more than a decade of collaboration in the war against drug trafficking. The arrest exposed the Mexican judicial system, which was overwhelmed by the evidence that Washington was able to gather about the general and his alleged links with criminal groups.

López Obrador mobilized his diplomatic apparatus to express his “astonishment” at what his Administration saw as unilateral measures by the White House and an affront to the sovereignty of Mexico. After weeks of fighting for the general, and under the promise that he would be investigated and if necessary tried in Mexico, Cienfuegos returned to Mexican soil. After the joint communiqué, there were reports that Mexico conditioned collaboration in the fight against drugs if the general’s case was not reversed.

“The continued thinking that legal processes and foreign authorities are more reliable and better than those of Mexico no longer corresponds to the new reality,” said the president, after noting the political triumph of closing the front that Cienfuegos opened. “Here, in addition, the prestige of a fundamental institution for the Mexican State was involved: the Ministry of Defense. It is no small thing, ”said López Obrador.

Little was known about the progress in the investigations of the case in the final stretch of 2020 and received more media attention when the López Obrador government promoted a new national security law, which narrowed the room for maneuver for foreign agents, such as the DEA. The reform was approved in a record time of 11 days. Then-US Attorney General William Barr said that “passing this legislation can only benefit violent transnational criminal organizations.”

After resisting four years of the erratic style of Donald Trump, the Mexican Foreign Ministry feels that new bases are being laid in the bilateral relationship. After the electoral victory of Biden, the making of contacts between both governments was rather cold. From López Obrador’s perspective, congratulating the Democrat before Trump’s fraud allegations were resolved broke the foreign policy principle of nonintervention. The president also did not meet with any Trump opponents when he traveled to Washington last year, his only trip abroad in more than two years in office. It is also expected that Biden will emphasize other issues on the bilateral agenda, such as caring for the environment and the application of the labor reform, promoted after the renewal of the free trade agreement.

López Obrador, who has defended that “the best foreign policy is the internal one”, seeks to send a sovereign message to avoid new scandals with similar cases. In recent years, cases such as the drug trafficker Joaquín El Chapo Guzman; Genaro García Luna, former Secretary of Security, and former Chihuahua Governor César Duarte are on trial on the other side of the border.

“We returned General Cienfuegos unconditionally,” US Ambassador Christopher Landau said this week in one of his last interviews before returning to Washington. “Prosecutors in our country are authorities who, really, do not have all the knowledge of the international framework and do not necessarily understand all the repercussions of their decisions,” added Landau, Trump’s representative.

“It would be almost suicidal [no investigarlo]For that, we better not say anything, let him stay there ”, said Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Foreign Relations, ironically. Two months later, General Cienfuegos has been exonerated, pending new episodes of what was the highest-profile case against a Mexican military abroad and that has shaken the relationship between the two countries.