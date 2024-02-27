Organizations and relatives protested this Tuesday in front of the headquarters of the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs to request the repatriation of Manuel Guerrero, a homosexual Mexican man who was arrested on February 4 in the capital of Qatar, Doha, due to his sexual orientation.

The Mexican embassy in Qatar assured this Tuesday in a brief statement that, Due to his dual nationality (British and Mexican), he cannot intervene in the case “because the interested party has registered his residence in Qatar as a United Kingdom national.” and the consulate of that country in Doha has been the entity responsible and recognized by Qatari authorities to make consular arrangements on their behalf.”

Likewise, the embassy assured that it is in contact with the family and that they will follow up on the case, But the protesters assured that this is not enough, since Guerrero was born in Mexico and the Mexican State must act so that his rights are respected.

“We are here to demand the immediate freedom of Manuel Guerrero, a Mexican citizen who was detained for his sexual orientation and who must be repatriated. The Mexican Government cannot allow this to be done under the pretext that there is sovereignty of another country,” Enrique Guerrero, the detainee's brother, told the media during the protest.

Enrique Guerrero, brother of Manuel Guerrero, speaks during a protest this Tuesday in Mexico City.

This same Tuesday, the Manuel Guerrero Committee, made up of activists and sexual diversity groups to provide specific follow-up to this case, denounced the situation of Guerrero, who was detained in Doha after attending an appointment arranged through an application and was received there by the Qatari police.

The group reported that the Qatar police themselves created a fake profile on Grindr, a dating application, from where they contacted Manuel and arranged a meeting with him, posing as a homosexual man. But when he arrived at the meeting place there were only police officers who detained him.

Furthermore, the organization stated, they planted him with a quarter of a gram of methamphetamine, imprisoned him and subjected him to acts of psychological torture.

On the other hand, they have prevented him from taking the antiretrovirals he needs for living with HIV.

“The situation worsens because Manuel lives with HIV and the State of Qatar does not provide him with antiretrovirals. That is to say, they are torturing him and sentencing him to death and what the Mexican State says is 'we are in contact with the family'. If they send me Whatsapps, what good is it for me? “Is that all the Mexican State can do?” said Enrique Guerrero.

For his part, activist Alaín Pinzón addressed the Mexican Foreign Minister, Alicia Bárcena, to demand a solution for Manuel Guerrero to return home and above all for them to provide him with his medications.

“I remind Bárcena that they are representatives of the State. If there is a person living with HIV, the least they can do is join an international collaboration table so that they can reach Mexico and have access to their medications. The people we live with We cannot live with HIV without treatment,” said Pinzón.

