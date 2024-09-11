Mexico | Protesters stormed the Mexican Senate, the session was suspended

Mexico|The session will continue in another building.

of Mexico in the capital, Mexico, protesters have invaded the country’s senate, and decision-makers have had to interrupt the ongoing session.

The senators had been dealing with the outgoing president of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador a controversial proposal that would allow voters to elect judges in Mexico.

Speaker of the Senate Gerardo Fernandez as Noro ordered the session adjourned because protesters had invaded the Senate building. According to Reuters, the session will continue in another building.

Television images showed protesters in the upper chamber of the Senate.