Hundreds of protesters stormed the Mexican Senate on Tuesday, forcing the suspension of a session in which a controversial reform that calls for the popular election of judges was being discussed, the president of the chamber announced.

After spending several hours in the vicinity of the legislative building, the protesters suddenly broke through the security barriers and burst into the room where the plenary session was deliberating. “I decree an indefinite recess, the session is adjourned,” said Gerardo Fernández Noroña, head of the Senate, shortly afterwards.

A legislative recess was ordered until further notice.

There was little police presence at the site, so the detractors of the initiative entered without any major obstacles and remained inside the building.

Among those people were striking judicial officials and university students, who chanted chants like “Mr. Senator, stop the dictator!” or “the judiciary is not going to fall!”, waving a huge Mexican flag.

The protesters initially entered an esplanade inside the building and then entered the room where the debate was taking place.

“I ask the senators to calm down again,” Fernández Noroña said after learning that the protesters had entered the building.

What changes with this reform?

Presenting the initiative in the plenary session, Senator Ernestina Godoy, of the ruling National Regeneration Movement (Morena) said that “This reform is a response to the historical demands for a fairer, more transparent and accessible judicial system.”.

“Democracy and citizen participation in public affairs are strengthened, and the separation of powers, which is the essence of the republic, is consolidated, since the Judiciary will emerge from the will of the citizens and not from political agreement,” he said.

If the reform is approved, there would be popular elections and campaigns in the judiciary starting in 2025, the number of members of the Supreme Court would be reduced from 11 to nine, and a Judicial Disciplinary Tribunal would be created to punish judges perceived as corrupt.

Protests against judicial reform in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico.

Although the opposition has warned that this would allow Morena and the government of the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, to impose their judges as candidates, Senator Godoy argued that “the reform seeks the independence and autonomy of the Judiciary.”

The dispute began amid complaints from the opposition in Mexico, which accused the government, including prosecutors, of intimidating legislators to ensure they have the 86 votes, two-thirds of the total 128, needed to modify the Constitution.

Lawmakers from the right-wing National Action Party (PAN), the largest opposition force, denounced that Senator Miguel Ángel Yunes Márquez requested leave to allow his replacement, his father Miguel Ángel Yunes Linares, to enter due to alleged pressure from Morena so that they would not be imprisoned for corruption and illicit enrichment.

On the other hand, the opposition Citizen Movement (MC) denounced that in Campeche, under the leadership of Governor Layda Sansores of Morena, the father of Senator Daniel Barreda, who has announced his vote against the reform, was arrested.