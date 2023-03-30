Mexico | Prosecutor: The employees of the Migration Center did nothing to evacuate the people

Workers and security guards did not open the doors to the migrants trapped in the burning building.

At least Thirty-eight people died in a fire at a migrant center in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, near the US border, late Monday night. In addition, at least 29 people were injured.

According to the prosecutor, the employees of the migration center did not even try to evacuate the migrants, reports the news agencies AFP and Reuters.

In the official investigation it has emerged that at least eight employees of the migration center have been guilty of neglecting their duties.

“None of the workers or security guards took action to open the doors for the migrants trapped in the burning building,” a human rights prosecutor Sara Irene Herrerias told Reuters reporters.

The migrants at the center came from different parts of Central and South America.

28 of the dead are Guatemalans, the country’s migration agency said. Thirteen of the dead were Hondurans, said the country’s deputy foreign minister, according to Reuters.