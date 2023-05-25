An Augustinian priest, Father Javier Garcia Villafana, was killed with several shots, while in his car in Capacho in the state of Michoacan in Mexico. This was announced by the Mexico prosecutor’s office. At the moment no one has claimed responsibility for the murder of the parish priest of the church of San Marco, where he had been appointed in recent weeks.

The Mexican Bishops’ Conference underlined that it is “a clear reference to the serious situation that society has to face, while organized crime and impunity continue to threaten the lives of many people”. Before him, an octogenarian had tried to stabbing the archbishop of Durango in northern Mexico, Monsignor Faustino Armendariz Jimenez, inside the sacristy of the cathedral.