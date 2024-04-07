Eyes are already on the next presidential elections in Mexico for 2024. Andrés Manuel López Obrador's term has only a few months left and the debates begin this Sunday to find out who will be the next president. The candidates Xóchitl Gálvez, Claudia Sheinbaum and Jorge Álvarez Máynez, are preparing for the first of one of the three meetings organized by the National Electoral Institute (INE).

What is known about the debate?

Heading towards the elections that will be held on June 2, the INE announced one of the three spaces that candidates will have to make their proposals and plans known. According to Guadalupe Taddei Zavala, president of the Electoral Institute, who has performed these functions since April 2023, “two of these meetings are mandatory.”

The first debate will be held at its headquarters, in the south of Mexico City, and the central topic of the discussion is about “The society we want.” Its main objective is to privilege citizen participation through social networks and include regionalization, while promoting knowledge of the candidacy of each candidate.

Schedule and where to see it

The selection of moderators was a process to look for suitable profiles with experience and who are not sanctioned by law. Thus, it was determined that the journalists Denise Maerker and Manuel López San Martín will be in charge of guiding the plenary session.

Regarding the issue of the time that the first debate will be broadcast, the president of the INE shared: “It is important to have information on the level of the proposals so that we can make our decision on the day of Election Day in an informed and calm manner. I invite you everyone to watch this debate together next Sunday, April 7.” To which he added that he expects everyone at 8 pm (Mexico time) to watch the match.

The broadcast will be broadcast through the entity's official channels, such as YouTube. The public will be able to tune in live to the intervention in the Nahuat, Mayan, and Tsotsil languages. In addition, as a measure of inclusion, it will also be seen in sign language. These interpretations will be available from the page of the Electoral Central with their respective links to connect.

This is how the applicants arrive

According to the national survey carried out by 'El Financiero' in March, made by telephone to 200 thousand voters, The voting intention would be for the candidate Claudia Sheinbaum, who has a 17-point advantage in the preferences over Xóchitl Gálvez.

Under the question: “If today were the presidential elections of the republic, who would you vote for?”, the survey indicated that Sheinbaum, of the Let's Keep Making History coalition, obtained 51 percent; Gálvez, a candidate for the opposition Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México, formed from the Institutional Revolutionary Party, has a margin of 34 percent.

Jorge Álvarez Máynez, subscribed to Movimiento Ciudadano, remained in third place with 8 points in the month of March and a percentage of 7 percent.

Voting intention survey for 'El Financiero'. Photo:Capture: The financier

How will the debate be held?

The first format was named by the letter A which will be divided into two blocks. In the first part, it will be to answer questions on topics of interest. They will have one minute to make their opinion known.

For the next part, three questions will be asked by citizens through social networks. Candidates will have 40 seconds to speak.

On the other hand, the drawn position will be defined in the following order. For example, in the first court, there will be Claudia Sheinbaum, followed by Jorge Álvarez Máynez and, in the third bench, Xóchitl Gálvez.

According to the INE, the next debates are expected to be eon Sunday, April 28, 2024 and, the third, on May 19, both at eight at night.

