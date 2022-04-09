This April 10, Mexicans will be able to vote to decide whether the country’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will continue or be removed from office. The referendum has been widely supported and even promoted by the president, who considers it an exercise in participatory democracy. However, the process has been strongly criticized by opponents who consider it unnecessary.

The recall referendum has been promoted by Andrés Manuel López Obrador himself and his party, the National Regeneration Movement, with the aim, they say, of generating an exercise in participatory democracy.

A vision that contrasts with the position of many opposition figures, who classify the process as unnecessary or as a populist exercise by the president who has wide popularity.

Despite the sea of ​​criticism and questioning, the referendum will take place and participation will be at the center of the debate, since previous exercises have been characterized by abstentionism.

Recall referendum: when, how and where?

The polls will open in the country at 8 in the morning and will close at 6 in the afternoon (local time). The National Electoral Institute (INE) installed 57,516 voting stations throughout the country.

There, the nearly 93 million Mexicans called to vote will be able to find a card in which there will be a question: “Do you agree that Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of the United Mexican States, have his mandate revoked due to loss of trust or remain in the Presidency of the Republic until the end of his term?”

To which the voters will be able to mark two options: “that the mandate be revoked due to loss of confidence” or “that he continue in the Presidency of the Republic”.

Whether the consultation is binding will depend on participation. For this, it is necessary that 40% of those called to vote go to the polls, this corresponds to about 36 million Mexicans.

A previous referendum asking about the possibility of investigating former presidents achieved less than 8% participation.

The possibility that abstentionism is the protagonist can be repeated. However, the president has assured that he will respect the decision of the population even if he does not obtain the necessary percentage.

“Here, on my word of honor, for my convictions, for my principles, for my ideals, if the people vote for me to resign, I’m leaving, I don’t wait, it doesn’t mean that it’s not 40% of the electoral roll that participates,” he assured. Lopez Obrador.

Why is AMLO promoting a referendum that could remove him from office?

The vote materializes an old promise of the president. At the beginning of his term, López Obrador assured that he would submit to a recall referendum. In 2019 he sent his initiative to Congress, where it was approved and incorporated into the Constitution.

In addition, he has shown during his mandate his affinity with different types of citizen democratic participation.

The recall referendum was introduced into the Mexican Constitution in 2019 and was proposed by the president himself. © Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

The most recent polls show that the president’s approval is close to 60%. In addition, the newspaper ‘El Financiero’ published a survey showing that 63% of the participants would choose to vote “yes” to the continuity of the president. Despite this, 52% considered the referendum unnecessary.

Thus, it is unlikely that the president will be forced to leave office.

What have been the main criticisms of the referendum?

“Unnecessary”, “expensive” and “out of place”. These are just some of the labels that opponents have put on the referendum.

For many, the citizen participation mechanism should be used in times of crisis. While, they assure, the political panorama that Mexico is experiencing is stable.

On the other hand, critics say it is a waste of public money. The INE demanded a little more than 190 million dollars to carry it out. However, he had to organize the consultation with a smaller budget.

Thousands of people marched against the recall referendum calling it a political tool of the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. © Isaac Esquivel / EFE

One of the most notorious questions is what for some has become a politicization by López Obrador of an exercise in participatory democracy. In fact, few politicians have called to vote for the recall of the president. Rather, they have encouraged the population not to participate in the consultation.

Despite the fact that everything indicates that AMLO will not obtain an unfavorable result, if he wins the recall option, the president of Congress would take office and then he would have to choose, within 30 days, who would finish the presidential term.

