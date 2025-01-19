Mexico prepares for the return of Trump and his threats of border closure and mass deportations

“No matter what happens in the United States, we continue on our way,” says Jason Jiménez. This Venezuelan is barely over the age of majority and, together with his partner and his one-year-old baby, they have spent Christmas and the New Year in a precarious improvised migrant camp in a small square in the historic center of Mexico City. Tents and metal and wood structures house hundreds of people due to the saturation of migrant shelters in the country’s capital. The family is not discouraged and, despite US President-elect Donald Trump’s threat to carry out “the largest deportation in history”, they hope to close by 2025 on the other side of the border.

Trump will take office on January 20 in a second administration with the support of the Senate and the House of Representatives. Although his idea of ​​buying Greenland has focused international attention for his new mandate, the trident formed by migration-tariffs-fentanyl is the main headache for Mexico, which shares a long and hectic border with the United States and is also its main business partner.

An unprecedented exodus

The border between Mexico and the United States is the scene of an unprecedented exodus. Until 2020, the majority of Border Patrol detainees came from Mexico or Central America. Now, however, 60% arrive from other countries, with a strong increase in migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Colombia and Ecuador.

His interlocutor on the Mexican side is now Claudia Sheinbaum, successor to Andrés Manuel López Obrador, with whom Trump was on good terms during his first term. Against the clock, Mexico is now preparing to confront Trump’s initiatives. “We coordinate, we collaborate, but we never subordinate ourselves,” said Sheinbaum.

In relation to migration, Trump threatens two key issues: on the one hand, mass deportations; on the other, the border closure, which could materialize in the end of the CBP One program, which allowed almost a million people to legally enter the United States since January 2023.

More than half of the 11 million people living in the United States in an irregular situation are Mexicans. 80% have been in the country for more than a decade. Trump proposes raids on neighborhoods and workplaces and “expedited removal” bypassing the due process of going through a judge. It also aims to end the so-called “sanctuary cities”, those that at the local level do not collaborate with immigration services.

There are many questions about how these deportations will be carried out and who they will affect. The most important: whether Washington will expel non-Mexican migrants to Mexico. In his first term, Trump had great diplomatic success: he managed to get López Obrador to accept that people of other nationalities, such as Venezuela or Haiti, continue their asylum process in the United States from Mexican territory. That was the program called Stay in Mexico, which operated since January 2019 and was paralyzed by the Joe Biden government.

In practice, this implied a new logic: the United States expels people from other countries to Mexico and it is its neighbor to the south that has to take charge. Now, Sheinbaum has shown his rejection of deportations including other countries, although he has ended up accepting that it can happen.

More uncertainty, more risk

The xenophobic discourse takes its toll and there are fears of demonstrations of force and deterrent or exemplary operations. However, Trump needs not only support at home but also negotiation abroad. “It is time for the Mexican government and Latin America to take charge of this situation and impose their conditions on the United States. We cannot continue being complicit in this violation of human rights,” says Carlos Alberto González, director of the magazine on migration and mobility. Diaries of the Territoryfrom the Metropolitan Autonomous University. González considers that many of Trump’s proposals imply a negotiation with Mexico that gives him the ability to maneuver on this matter.

In Tapachula, a municipality on the border with Guatemala that has become the capital of Mexican immigration control, the Fray Matías de Córdova Human Rights center is one of the first oases that migrants find when they arrive in Mexico. For its director Enrique Vidal, regardless of whether they are carried out, Trump’s threats make migrants more vulnerable. “A context of uncertainty causes dynamics of speculation that favor deception and extortion, generate a false sense of haste (to reach the border) and increase violence, cost and exposure to risk,” he lists.

An uncertainty that also complicates the work of the organizations that defend these migrants. The Sheinbaum Government remains alert and raising a sovereignist discourse. However, its more specific immigration policy has been left in suspense waiting for the United States to make a move. If deportations occur, it would put the focus of protection and resources on the deported Mexicans themselves to the detriment of foreigners who transit or remain in Mexico.

Vidal would like the government to take advantage of this opportunity “to radically change its immigration policy.” “Many more people are going to consider staying in Mexico and the avenues for immigration regularization must be expanded so that they have more dignified living conditions here,” he proposes. “It is not just removing the bars from the immigration stations but really putting an end to the prison logic,” he points out.

The stock market or life

In the relationship between the United States and Mexico, migration is part of a game that includes tariffs and drug trafficking. Fentanyl underpins the security relationship. This addictive opiate causes 100,000 deaths each year in the United States and has its origin in the clandestine laboratories owned by organized crime in Mexican territory, which in turn supplies weapons from the United States. Guns from north to south, drugs from south to north. Sheinbaum set his sights on fentanyl from the first day of his government, with arrests, raids, seizures and the Minister of Security installed in Sinaloa in the midst of an internal war between two factions of that cartel.

On the other hand, Trump threatened to raise tariffs on products imported from Mexico and Canada to 25%. The three North American countries are the main trading partners between them and have had a free trade agreement since 1992. A union that Sheinbaum defends as “the only option to successfully confront the commercial and economic advance of Asian countries.”

Thus, “Trump props up threats that do not reach negotiations to force action,” explains González. Already in 2019, given the increase in striking caravans of migrants crossing Mexico, Trump threatened to raise tariffs on certain products and the then president Andrés Manuel López Obrador responded immediately by militarizing his border with Guatemala with thousands of soldiers. Mexico took charge, and paid, for being a gringo border, just as Trump had predicted.

For Vidal, the problem on the ground and in public opinion is that “we enter into a very utilitarian logic of the situation of migrants” and migration policy “is politicized by saying that it is the price that must be paid in the relationship with the United States.”

But displacement trends in the region tend to depend more on the situation in the countries of origin than on what the current US president says or does. After all, Joe Biden’s Democratic administration surpassed the deportation record of the first Trump administration. No matter how many walls or deportations they announce, people continue to migrate in search of the American dream.

More and more people and more nationalities pass through Mexico. The Central Americans were joined by people from Haiti and Venezuela and even from other continents such as Asia or Africa. “In the end, at the level of negotiations one thing happens and at the level of reality it is another. In the end, everyone passes below that infrastructure,” says González.

Calling the territory occupied by the US and Mexico “Mexican America”: Claudia Sheinbaum’s response to Donald Trump

In the heart of Mexico City, Jason and his family will wait for the US immigration authorities to give them an appointment through the virtual application to appear at the northern border. They do not have the money for a coyote to cross them illegally and for them “returning is not an option.”