Mexico has not dissociated itself from the PISA system, the evaluation of 15-year-old students that compares the educational performance of OECD countries, has only postponed the pilot exam scheduled for this year, because it considers that the sanitary conditions due to covid are not the right ones to carry it out. This pilot test will be carried out “in some other period of the year or through another mechanism that remedies Mexico’s contribution at this stage,” according to a statement issued by the National Commission for Continuous Improvement of Education, Mejoredu. The actual tests have already been postponed by the OECD to 2022 due to the health crisis.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also assured this Monday that Mexico was not leaving PISA, after a statement was made public in which the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development expressed its concern about the lack of news in this regard. Mexico does not do well in these tests that assess reading ability, mathematics and science. It is normally well below the average for other countries, including Latin America. And the situation that the pandemic has left, with thousands of students unable to follow classes online and many others dropping out of the educational system do not predict better results on this occasion.

Mejoredu acknowledges that the situation caused by the pandemic crisis for 15-year-old students “has been the most difficult”, which is why they consider it “inappropriate” to carry out this pilot test, which “would increase the pressure that for them has meant facing the contingency and continue with their school activities ”. In parallel, Mejoredu announces “an evaluation strategy for the improvement of learning independent of PISA”.

At present, “the application protocols for the PISA test are not viable or relevant due to the health risk they imply and the possibility of generating biases that could make it less valid and reliable,” says the Mejoredu statement. Although on the previous occasion, 2018, these tests were done online in Mexico.

There is no government, conservative or progressive, except those that achieve good marks in this exam, for which the results published by PISA do not suppose a headache. Even in countries like Finland, traditionally at the top of the table, the forces of the left and right interpret the results, bringing the ember closer to the educational model they defend. Explanations for all tastes. Leaving the PISA system inevitably brings criticism to the current government, because it is understood that it does not want to face a bad international rating, but there are many authorized voices that have been raised in recent years against this system. In 2014, dozens of academics from around the world wrote a letter to Andreas Schleicher, the director of this evaluation, expressing their concern about the impact of these tests and calling for the next round to be halted, which was not the case.

One of the criticisms that is often made of this evaluation model is its difficulty in examining students from very different systems with the same criteria. It is not the same, experts say, obtaining an average grade in countries with homogeneous training than in others where the differences between some students and others are almost insurmountable. Mexico would be among the latter due to the different educational methods that coexist in the country for the same age, as well as the deep inequalities between territories, not to mention the linguistic difference between them.

“I do not understand why so much concern comes from being or not in those PISA tests, when this pandemic year has revealed that there are more sensitive elements to deal with in education in this country: children who have not even had classes, teachers trying to save that situation, school dropouts. It is out of place to worry about such an instrument when we have been showing great inequalities for a year, ”says teacher Catalina Inclán, from the University and Education Research Institute of UNAM. Inclán has always been very critical of the PISA system because it considers that it is not a useful model to measure what it intends. “For example, PISA talks about the critical thinking that students must achieve, but there is not a single item that evaluates that. He talks about the ozone layer, climate change, urban waste, but does not question why things have reached this point or who is responsible. That would be critical thinking, but PISA is politically hygienic, we can’t expect more from that exam, ”he says.

Another frequent criticism of the system is based on the modification of its questionnaires, which prevents, those who think so, from comparing results from one year to another, as well as ignoring the cultural conditions of each country. Why should students on both sides of the world learn by following the same educational models and similar content? Finally, the interpretation of the unexpected results derived from these evaluations are not consistent with good scientific work, stated in 2019 three professors from the University of Oviedo Norberto Blanco, Carlos Carleos Artime and Sara Álvarez Morán, in an exhaustive job for The Conversation platform. They have not been the only criticisms, far from it.

Otto Granados was Secretary of Education in Mexico in the last years of Peña Nieto, between 2017 and 2018 and like everyone he had to suffer the pressures of the poor results of PISA. His reflection is tempered, consequently: “The truth is that it was a bad decision to leave [del sistema internacional de evaluación] “He says in reference to the latest and confusing news about Mexico. “But it is also true that PISA is a means, not an end, and then the discussion goes to extremes. The best results, as in the case of Portugal, depend on the continuity and perseverance of policies. With and without PISA, as long as we do not have much better teachers, selected and promoted for their ability and merit, better curricular content, plans and programs, the results will not change. The only thing we do not know at this time is how the OECD is going to modify the methodology after the pandemic, “he says.

Granados offers some significant data: “79% of the students from Latin America and the Caribbean who participated in the 2018 PISA test had internet access, but only 61% had a computer and only 30% had educational software. It is too early to know what the indicators will look like when the pandemic passes, but according to a World Bank report, among students who were already below average performance, 55% unable to read and understand a simple story could rise as much as 71% due to the closure of schools ”.

No, Mexico would definitely not be in the best conditions to successfully pass these tests, even its results, measured as measured by PISA, could experience a decrease in the ranking. “PISA should reconsider these tests given the circumstances that countries are going through. Today, in addition, an online evaluation could not be set up as happened last time, ”says teacher Inclán.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS México and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of this country