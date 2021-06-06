Mexico faces federal elections this Sunday in which more than 20,500 positions will be elected, with the renewal of the Chamber of Deputies as the main incentive. With 93 million Mexicans called to the polls, this Sunday will be the largest elections in the history of the country. Violence and the murder of politicians have been the main concern of the electoral campaign.

From 8:00 in the morning (13:00 GMT) the polling stations opened in central Mexico, where the capital is located. Since the country does not have a unified time zone, the polls will open between one and two hours later in the western regions of the country.

This Sunday, June 6, more than 93 million Mexican men and women are called to the polls for exceptional federal elections. After the 2014 electoral reform, the election of more than 20,500 positions at different levels throughout the country will coincide on the same day, making these elections the largest in the history of Mexico.

Specifically, the renewal of the 500 seats in the Chamber of Deputies, 15 of the 32 governors of the country’s regions and 30 of the assemblies, will be voted on. They will also vote for the renewal of some 1,900 mayoralties.

The polling stations will be open until 6:00 p.m. local time and will be monitored by around 19,000 electoral observers and some 559 foreign visitors from missions such as the Organization of American States (OAS) or the Permanent Conference of Political Parties of Latin America and the Caribbean (Copppal).

Minutes before 9:00 local time, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador voted with his wife in Mexico City shouting “Long live democracy!” These elections are understood by many as an examination of the president’s government action.

AMLO could lose the majority in Congress

In the 2018 elections, President Obrador’s Morena party won 256 of the 500 seats in the hemicycle, so it has been able to govern so far with the tranquility granted by the absolute majority, a fact that has not been without controversy.

However, polls, such as that of the Buendía & Márquez firm for the Mexican newspaper El Universal, indicate that Morena would obtain an estimated 228 deputies. Mexicans have lost part of their confidence in the government, although it could make up for the drop in votes with the support of its allies from the Together We Make History coalition.



The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, greets after casting his vote, this Sunday at a voting center in Mexico City (Mexico). Obrador cast his vote in the midterm elections on June 6, considered the largest in the history of Mexico by the number of positions to be elected. © EFE / Mario Guzmán

According to this survey, the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM) would obtain 49 seats, 38 more than the current ones. For its part, the Labor Party (PT) has 46 and, according to estimates, it would stay with 45. Together they would form a comfortable majority in Congress.

The main opposition to AMLO comes from a coalition also unprecedented in elections, which is surprising due to the heterogeneity of its members: under the name “Va por México” the conservative National Action Party (PAN), the once hegemonic Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), converge. ) and the leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD).

According to the same Buendía & Márquez poll, the coalition would add 160 seats, insufficient for its intentions to stop the president’s “Fourth Transformation” project, with which it intends to give a radical change to the country.

Elections marked by violence

At the moment, what the Government has not achieved is to control the spiral of violence in Mexico, something that has been harshly criticized by its opponents in this campaign. Despite this, the president assured this week that the country “is at peace.” “I can only demonstrate to the people of Mexico, and I do it as always, in a responsible manner, that the country is at peace, there is governance, there are no risks of instability,” he said.

With the murder of René Tovar, MC’s candidate for mayor of #Cazones, Veracruz, and a PAN militant, assassinated in Apaseo el Grande, Guanajuato, add up to 91 politicians assassinated in # Elecciones2021MX (36 of whom were applicants and candidates). Thread opens … pic.twitter.com/utZYw4a2PC – Etellekt (@etellekt_) June 5, 2021



The truth is that during the campaign there have been more than 780 attacks against politicians, surpassing the figure of the federal, regional and local elections of 2018. Since December, more than 90 politicians have been assassinated, 36 of whom were running for or seeking run for these elections.

This past Saturday a mayoral candidate was assassinated in Veracruz by the Citizen Movement (MC) and a senior official of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) was kidnapped in Sinaloa, while on Friday night an official of the National Electoral Institute was assassinated ( INE).

Facts that should be an anomaly in democracy and for which the observer mission of the Organization of American States (OAS) showed “deep concern” while calling on “all political sectors” to “promote an environment of peace so that on Sunday there will be a civic day free of violence “.

Mexico added 186 new deaths from coronavirus on Saturday

Meanwhile, the country continues to add deaths from coronavirus to a list in which 228,754 deaths already appear, placing Mexico as the fourth country in the world with the highest number of deaths from Covid-19. On Saturday, 186 new deaths were registered in 24 hours.





A member of the medical staff receives an injection with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a military barracks in Saltillo, Mexico, on December 28, 2020. © REUTERS / Daniel Becerril

The Government itself acknowledged at the end of April that these figures are higher and would reach 332,500 at that time after registering death certificates. However, one of President AMLO’s achievements is to make Mexico one of the countries in the region with the most advanced vaccination.

So far, 34,457,602 doses of the covid-19 vaccine have been administered and a total of 14,118,256 people have received the doses necessary to complete the vaccination schedule.

With EFE and local media.