A student from the Ayotzinapa normal school died and another was injured after confronting police in the Mexican state of Guerrero (south) in an incident related to the theft of a vehicleauthorities reported this Friday.

The event, which occurred on Thursday night, took place a day after protesters from that same school broke into the Mexican presidential palace to demand justice for the disappearance of 43 students in 2014, at a time when President Andrés Manuel López Obrador offered a press conference.

The president himself reported this Friday that The students were traveling in a stolen car when police ordered them to stop at a highway checkpoint near the entrance to Chilpancingo, the capital of Guerrero..

“The police say that the boys shoot, the police respond and unfortunately a young man loses his life,” said López Obrador, who mentioned “another injured person, apparently not serious, fortunately.”

“It was not a clash of police and protesters,” he clarified.

According to the report of the Secretary of Public Security of Guerrero, Inside the vehicle, a white truck, a short firearm, useful cartridges and “three bags of a crystalline substance and beers” were found..

Clemente Rodríguez, father of one of the 43 disappeared in 2014, rejected the official version and stated that The students were not carrying weapons and that a security video shows that they only “take cover behind the truck” while “the state police are shooting at them”.

“You can see in the video where the kids are hiding and defending themselves from the police's aggression,” Rodríguez told local radio station Grupo Formula.

After the incident, students from Ayotzinapa went to Chilpancingo to protest on Thursday night, where they set fire to a local police patrol, according to AFP.

López Obrador reported that his security cabinet will ask the federal prosecutor's office to take over the investigation of the case “to clearly clarify what happened and punish those responsible.”

“It is very regrettable that this situation has arisen a day after a protest is taking place in the national palace,” added the president.

The Ayotzinapa crime, perpetrated by criminals in collusion with police, is considered one of the worst human rights violations committed in Mexico, which accumulates some 450,000 murders and more than 100,000 disappearances since 2006, mostly attributed to organized crime.

