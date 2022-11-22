Mexican team

Nobody wants Tata Martino in Mexico

The Mexican adage says: “There is no chair hotter than that of the coach of the Mexican team.” The position of coach of El Tri is a stormy journey that has an expiration date, a maximum of four years, although they are doing well. The pressure is high for a country trying to be among the best in the world in its favorite sport, but in the last seven World Cups it has been stuck in the round of 16. Generations and generations of promising footballers have suffered the same fate. At the World Cup in Qatar, expectations have dropped to the point of talking that getting past the group stage will be seen as an achievement.

In the image, by Marcio José Sánchez (AP), Martino during a press conference in California.