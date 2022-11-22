Mexico has become a permanent guest at the World Cup in the last three decades. Since Italy 1990, when FIFA sanctioned the Mexican Football Federation for falsifying birth certificates in a tournament with an age limit, the team has qualified for the seven World Cups played since then. Even more: in all of them he has passed the group stage.

El Tri’s solvency to overcome the first round from the United States 1994 to Russia 2018, however, fades in the round of 16. Regardless of the rival, the round of the best sixteen of the tournament has become an insurmountable obstacle for the selection. Bulgaria, Germany, the United States, Argentina (2), the Netherlands and Brazil, respectively, have been the executioners of Mexico in this phase. The fourth game ceiling has only been broken in 1970 and 1986, when Mexico hosted the World Cup. Hence, the objective from 1994 to date is the same: to sneak into the quarterfinals and play the long-awaited fifth game.

More information

Mexico in its World Cup debut

El Tri’s first World Cup victory came in Chile 1962, thirty-two years after participating in Uruguay 1930, the first World Cup. However, it was not until the second World Cup in which it served as host (1986) that it managed to debut with victory. The Azteca Stadium witnessed a 2-1 defeat of Belgium, a result that put those led by the Serbian Bora Milutinović on track to overcome the group stage.

Since then, El Tri has usually started their participation in the World Cup on the right foot. Of the last seven World Cups to which he has qualified, he has only lost the first game in the United States 94 when he was beaten 1-0 by Norway. Since then, the team has gone unbeaten with a record of five wins and one draw (South Africa 2010 against hosts), including a win over Croatia in Korea-Japan 2002 and most recently, a 1-0 upset win over Germany in Russia. 2018. In all cases, regardless of the result of their debut, Mexico managed to qualify for the next phase.

Mexico – Poland, the second in World Cups

The only precedent between the two teams dates back to Argentina 1978, when Mexico signed one of its worst World Cup performances in the modern era. With two defeats in two games, the team faced Poland in the third and last date of the group stage. The match was decided 3-1 in favor of the Poles, who qualified as sector leaders to the second round, while Mexico was eliminated with full defeats.

Forty-four years later, Mexico and Poland meet again in the same instance of a World Cup. On paper, El Tri (12th team in the FIFA ranking) looks slightly better than Poland (22nd in the ranking), however, the performance of the team led by Tata Martino is a mystery that will have to be cleared up this Tuesday, when the ball shoot on the field of Stadium 974 in Doha, on Tuesday at 10:00 o’clock.

subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country