Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced Friday that his government will strengthen its efforts to contain the flow of illegal immigrants, ahead of a visit by high-level American officials next week to Mexico.

This pledge came a day after Lopez Obrador held a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden on this issue.

Lopez Obrador said the “emergency” immigration situation would be the focus of talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other senior US officials in Mexico City on Wednesday.

He stressed that Mexico will strengthen containment measures in the southern regions of Mexico on the border with Guatemala.

Lopez Obrador added, “The agreement between us is to continue working together, and we currently have a proposal to strengthen our plans.”

The Biden administration announced Thursday that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and White House Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood Randall will accompany Blinken on his visit.

Blinken will discuss “unprecedented illegal immigration…and outline ways in which Mexico and the United States will address security challenges at the border, including measures to enable the reopening of key ports of entry across our shared border,” according to State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

He added in a statement that the US delegation “will emphasize the urgent need for additional legal paths and enforcement measures by partners throughout the region.”