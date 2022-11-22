The Mexican team debuted at the World Cup in Qatar against Polandin a game that was widely dominated by the Tricolor, the score was a goalless draw.
From the first minutes the game became intense on both sides. In an action, ‘Chucky’ Lozano took advantage of his speed to send a cross into the area, however, Alexis Vega was unable to connect the ball and missed one of the clearest.
At that moment the Poles began to feel more comfortable on the field and tried to put pressure slightly.
At 25′ again, the Tricolor had one of the most important of the game, taking advantage of a pass from Héctor Herrera to get up and hit an accurate header, although the ball passed only centimeters from Szczesny’s goal.
Just two minutes later, Jesús Gallardo, who was one of the most lucid players of the match, got into the area and came close to opening the scoring, although he controlled the ball with his hand,
Still before the end of the first half, Jorge Sánchez was encouraged to go forward to take a right hand that was far from slipping into the goal of the Polish goalkeeper, however, the experienced goalkeeper sent the round to a corner kick,
That was how they went into half time with a wide command of the Tricolor, and a good performance by the Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny.
Already for the complementary part, the Poles began with the changes and thus managed to slow down the attacks of the Tricolor a bit.
However, the controversy did not wait, and it is that in a one-on-one the defender Héctor Moreno could not with Lewandowski, and ended up pulling him by the shirt. The whistler leaned on the VAR and scored a penalty for the Poles.
The team’s star forward, Robert Lewandowski, charged on the left side of Ochoa, who waited until the last moment and surprisingly saved the Barcelona player’s shot.
The minutes began to run and the Tri did not make a difference. Only slight sparks that did not go to major. Fatigue began to arrive, and Antuna and Jiménez could not make a difference being the freshest legs in Mexico.
That was how the whistler whistled the end of the match. Now, it will be next Saturday when the Tricolor faces Argentina, a team that will leave from the first minute to leave everything on the field.
