The Paris Olympics are putting all the desk work of Ana Gabriela Guevara, the top Mexican sports commissioner, to the test. Her administration, which began with Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Government, had to support Mexican athletes in two Pan American Games and now two Olympic Games. There were turbulences along the way that opened cracks in some sports, such as aquatics. And there was growth, a lot of growth in the performance of archers, weightlifters, cyclists, divers, gymnasts and athletes.

Mexico will travel to the French capital with 107 athletes, plus two others who will be substitutes. There will be a total of 63 women and 46 men. In the last 24 years, Mexican athletes have won 18 Olympic medals, out of a total of 31, with the gold medals of Soraya Jiménez (weightlifting) and María del Rosario Espinoza (taekwondo) standing out. Since London 2012, Mexico has not won a gold medal. The last time was in soccer. The Mexican authorities predict that they will win more than nine medals to surpass the number of medals won in Mexico 68.

Guevara and the war against athletes

Guevara’s administration raised all kinds of hopes and expectations among Mexican athletes because they saw, when they were still children, how the athlete rebelled against the Mexican system to demand good conditions and exposed corruption in the athletics federation. She retired, disheartened, because bureaucracy prevented her from competing at the elite level to which she belonged. Already at the head of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport, she had the achievements that made Mexico dazzle like never before in the Pan American Games of 2019 and in 2023, an edition where she collected 52 gold medals, 38 silver and 52 bronze, a historic milestone. In the Central American Games she also swept with 145 golds, 108 silvers and 100 bronzes.

Things were going well for him until the Superior Audit Office of the Federation (ASF) detected irregularities of 377 million pesos in the exercise of public spending in 2020 at Guevara’s Conade. Despite this, he remained in office and will serve until the end of the López Obrador government. In 2021, Guevara disappeared a trust, Fodepar, which was intended for high-performance athletes, medalists and their coaches. He was also involved in the corruption case at the Swimming Federation. The Prosecutor’s Office accused its president, Kiril Todorov, of appropriating 155 million pesos. All Mexican athletes were left without local support and the international federation, World Aquatics, had to intervene. Guevara, however, closed the tap of financial support for all aquatic athletes. No more scholarships; if they wanted them, they could appeal to the courts.

One of the greatest joys in recent years has been the artistic swimming team. Without scholarships from CONADE, they decided to seek protection from the authorities to demand payment. After months of sporting achievements in the World Cups and bureaucracy, they were granted their right. But in order to win gold medals in Egypt and Paris, the swimmers had to resort to their sponsors and sell towels and kitchen containers to cover their expenses. Guevara, who was opposed to returning their scholarships, attacked them by saying that they were “debtors. We have given them 40 million pesos and they have not justified it,” she said.

The artistic swimming team is made up of Nuria Diosdado, Joana Jiménez, Regina Alférez, María Fernanda Arellano, Itzamary González, Luisa Rodríguez, Jessica Sobrino and Pamela Toscano. In this Olympic cycle, they have managed to get Mexico to compete with a full team again, something not seen since Atlanta 1996. Their most recent achievement was winning a gold medal at the World Cup held in the same pool where the Olympic Games will be held: the Paris Aquatic Centre.

Regina Alférez, Nuria Diosdado, Daniela Estrada, Itzamary González, Joana Jiménez, Luisa Rodríguez, Jessica Sobrino and Pamela Toscano, at the Doha championship, last February. Quinn Rooney (Getty Images)

A leap to success

The diving team, where Mexico has collected the most medals (15), also resented corruption in its federation. Olympic divers Alejandra Orozco and Gabriela Agúndez complained that they could not attend the World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, last year. In the absence of support, the airline Aeroméxico stepped in to pay for all the team’s flights. Orozco also sued Conade for withholding her scholarship. She was not the only diver, also Agúndez, Carolina Mendoza, Sergio Guzmán, Kevin Berlín, Rodrigo Diego…

Mexico will be attending with a full diving team. The country is excited about the generation it has. In addition to the women, there is special excitement about seeing Osmar Olvera, two-time silver medalist in Fukuoka and winner of gold in Doha from the three-meter springboard. He is joined by Juan Celaya, a talent forged in the United States, Kevin Berlín, Randal Willars, Aranza Vázquez, Alejandra Estudillo, Kevin Muñoz, as well as the prizewinners Orozco and Agúndez.

Alexa Moreno and Alegna González, discreet work in the elite

There are two athletes who are trying to escape the media spotlight. Alexa Moreno, the best Mexican gymnast so far, has had a profitable Olympic cycle. After Tokyo, she went into surgery so that her ankles and shoulders could find relief. Her sporting resurrection was in 2023 when she began to compete. She also won again. She won gold medals at the Pan American championship. At the Central American Games in San Salvador she dazzled with five medals, including two golds. In 2024 she won bronze at the World Championships in Bulgaria and, on June 1, she won gold in the vault event at the World Cup held in Slovenia. Moreno has that thorn in her side of being fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, a great merit for her country.

Alegna González made her debut in her first Olympic Games in aseptic Tokyo. That time she finished in fifth place, a privileged position among the elite of race walking. Before that, she had already dazzled by winning an under-20 world championship. Throughout this journey, the Mexican has shone. In 2023 she was third in a championship organized in Madrid. She won silver at the Gran Premio Internacional Cantones de A Coruña, a few seconds behind the Peruvian Kimberly García. González has a chance of a medal by competing in two events: the 20-kilometer individual event and the mixed event with Ever Palma.

Mexican arrows

Archery has taken Mexicans’ breath away since they won their first medal in London 2012, with silver for Aída Román. Since then, there has been euphoria for this sport. Mexico has won three medals and has not won a gold. However, this generation is splendid with Alejandra Valencia, Ángela Ruiz and Ana Paula Vázquez. At the 2023 World Championships in Berlin, Valencia won silver. In another competition, organised in Turkey, the three Mexican archers won team gold against the power of China. It was Alejandra Valencia who gave her country one of the four bronzes in Tokyo 2020 together with Luis Álvarez. Mexico will also have representation in the men’s branch with Matías Grande, Carlos Rojas and Bruno Martínez.

