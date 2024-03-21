He Mexican government grants $110 per month for six months to Venezuelan migrants returned to their country under social programs in light of an agreement signed with President Nicolás Maduro, as revealed this Thursday by the Mexican Foreign Minister, Alicia Bárcena.

“It is very important, we have just signed an agreement with Venezuela, with the president, Nicolás Maduro, who is called 'Return to the homeland'. We are sending Venezuelans back to their country because we really cannot handle these quantities.“, Bárcena indicated at the Government's morning conference.

The Secretary of Foreign Affairs mentioned that the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, “has instructed that each migrant” returned to Venezuela “have support like what is given here” in Mexico, from the Youth Building the Future programs, from apprentices professionals, and Sembrando Vida, for farmers.

1/2 Today 80 Venezuelans return to our country from Mexico through the Plan Vuelta a la Patria, a plan promoted by our President Nicolás Maduro Moros @nicolasmaduro brothers and sisters who return to be part of the new dynamic of economic growth… pic.twitter.com/dmSDqVBy1C — Embassy of Venezuela in Mexico (@EmbaVenMexico) March 16, 2024

“So we already have an amount that we are already giving to migrants who return to Venezuela, we actually give them a card, so that they can join a program,” he noted.

The Foreign Ministry had already announced in December the resumption of repatriations of Venezuelans in Mexico with support under said Mexican programs linked to 'Vuelta a la patria'.

But now, Bárcena detailed that there are agreements with the Venezuelan Empresas Polar y Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), as well as Mexican companies in that country, such as Bimbo and Femsa, to take in returned migrants as apprentices.

“We give them six months of a stipend, it's more or less $110 a month, which is wonderful for them, and then there is a encouragement for them to return, “We have already managed to repatriate a very significant number of Venezuelans,” the diplomat described.

The agreement occurs in the face of the growth of irregular migration through Mexico, which rose 77.2% in 2023 to exceed 782,000 peopleof which the main country of origin was Venezuela, with almost 223,000, an annual increase of 131.81%, according to statistics from the Government's Migration Policy Unit.

Migrants try to cross the border fences, on March 20, 2024, in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua (Mexico). Photo:EFE Share

“We have relations with all governments and in this we try to ensure cooperation because they all pass through our territory,” defended López Obrador.

EFE