Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced on Tuesday (27) a “pause” in diplomatic relations with the United States and Canada, after ambassadors from both countries expressed concern about a proposal to reform the judiciary that is being processed in the Mexican Parliament.

“I hope there is a ratification from them that they will respect Mexico’s independence,” López Obrador said during a press conference. “Until that happens and they continue with this policy, there will be a pause with the embassies,” the leftist president said.

The proposal to reform the Judiciary was presented by López Obrador and this Monday (26) was approved by the Constitutional Points Committee of the Chamber of Deputies.

The project foresees two elections with popular vote to renew positions in the Mexican Judiciary, the first of which will be in June 2025.

The proposal also foresees reducing the number of Supreme Court ministers from 11 to nine and reducing their term from 15 to 12 years, among other points.

Last week, the US ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, released a letter to X in which he claimed “that the direct popular election of judges poses a great risk to the functioning of Mexico’s democracy.”

“Any judicial reform must have the right kinds of safeguards that ensure the judiciary is strengthened and not subject to the corruption of politics,” he wrote.

“I also believe that the debate on the direct election of judges at this time, as well as the rigid policy of elections for judges in 2025 and 2027 if approved, will threaten the historic commercial relationship we have built, which depends on investor confidence in Mexico’s legal framework,” said the ambassador, who added that the popular election of judges would make them vulnerable to pressure from drug cartels.

Canada’s ambassador to Mexico, Graeme C. Clark, said in an interview with EFE last week that the proposed reform of the Judiciary in Mexico is causing concern among Canadian investors.

However, he stated that his “interest is [apenas] convey the concerns of the Canadian private sector”, without intervening in Mexico’s internal affairs.