The Mexican national team and Team USA of the United States have fought in recent years over several players who, by nationality, have the possibility of representing both nations. El Tri has won some battles while the team from the neighboring country has established itself in many others. In the last days, the new footballer who was in competition was the end of America, Alejandro Zendejas, who seems to have already made a decision.
Sources close to the Mexican team confirm that after a couple of talks with Diego Cocca, who asked him to formally resign from the United States team, the player from the Águilas del América has decided definitively for the stars and stripes project. Thus, in the following days he will sign his formal resignation before CONCACAF and FIFA to the possibility of being part of it in the future of the Mexican representative.
Sources report that Zendejas’ decision has a couple of reasons. First, the project they offered him was much safer than in El Tri; that is to say, it will be part of the calls almost unconditionally. In addition, the sources indicate that their close environment; that is to say, friends and family, asked the player to accept the option of the United States over the Mexican team and in the end these recommendations were taken into account by the one formed in Chivas who from now on will be a direct rival of the Tri.
#Mexico #United #States #Alejandro #Zendejas #decision #team #play
