🚨🇨🇴🇲🇽 From Colombia, various media claim that Julián Quiñones will be called up for the next FIFA date, going further, the player would have said “Yes”.

🔴 The reality? There are only contacts.

🇲🇽 Mexico has the advantage, because since Cocca they have been in contact.

