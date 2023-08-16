In 90min we confirm that in the event that his naturalization process is ready for September, Julián Quiñones has many options to be called up by the Mexican team for the FIFA date of that month. However, in the same way, information has emerged which states that in Colombia the decision has been made to call the América striker yes or yes before he commits to the national team.
Pessimism immediately arose in the national environment, since it is thought that the striker will have a preference for the country that saw him born, than for the one that has formed him socially and sportingly. That being the case, in this space we can confirm that to this day the Mexican team has many more options to stay with the scorer than the Colombian team.
First, contacts with Julián have been open since the beginning of the Diego Cocca era. The player knows that at the managerial level they want him wearing the national jersey and beyond the fact that the Argentine is no longer the Tri coach, with Jaime Lozano things have not changed. The current coach of the Mexican team wants Quiñones in his team, in fact, in a matter of days he will have a talk with him to confirm his presence in the plans.
Second, Julián made it clear a few days ago that he has every desire to represent Mexico, it was not for nothing that he completed the naturalization immigration process, his nuclear family is Mexican, he has been in the country for more than ten years and has built his entire career in the Liga MX, starting in the lower ranks of Tigres. Today, the Tri has an advantage over the coffee team.
