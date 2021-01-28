Dr. Laurie Ann Ximénez-Fyvie. Courtesy

The book of the moment in Mexico has the photograph of the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, on the cover and a title that advances the harshness of the thesis that he defends: Irreparable damage. The criminal management of the pandemic in Mexico (Planeta publishing house). Its author, Laurie Ann Ximénez-Fyvie (Guadalajara, Jalisco, 1969) is a microbiologist and currently the head of the UNAM Molecular Genetics laboratory. He received his doctorate in Medical Sciences from Harvard. There are no palliatives that mitigate the attacks that he dedicates to the man who commands the fight against the pandemic in Mexico. He compares him with the Nazi Josef Mengele and believes, based on personal inferences, without ambiguity, that he was looking for a massive contagion of the covid-19 to achieve the so-called herd immunity. He believes that we must wait to judge politicians, but that patience is not enough for López-Gatell. Many others, like him, he says, should go through the Hague court.

Question. The thesis of his book is that in Mexico not only has the pandemic crisis been mismanaged, but it has been done on purpose.

Reply. It was on purpose that they did not want to take the appropriate measures at the beginning. Containing the spread of contagions was a proposal that seemed too expensive for the authorities. At the time, the idea hung in the air that a herd immunity strategy might be an option. It was talked about in the UK, Sweden… It seemed like the least expensive and easiest way to control the problem. López-Gatell’s statements make it clear that his mistakes were very big, that he thought few people would die, as in a flu season. It has also been on purpose that they have not corrected the course, what for me is inexcusable is having opted for that idea [la dispersión de los contagios] when they thought it was feasible and as time passes they have not rectified in light of the evidence. Yes, it is intentional and criminal not to have rectified.

P. In the book he pours very serious accusations. He compares Gatell with the Nazi Mengele, he says that the undersecretary did not care about the number of deaths, he accuses him of being a criminal, of letting people get infected, that he made those decisions consciously, that his strategy meant sacrificing 3.5 million of people. It is of extraordinary hardness.

R. It is very hard what is happening, yes. It is a serious accusation that I hold, yes, I do. It is intentional because what other reason is there? There are poorer countries that have taken better measures, while Mexico is spending billions of pesos on magnificent works that at this moment should not have relevance above life. There are resources, but no will, yes, it is very serious and as the title of the book says, criminal. If we take into account the excess mortality, 375,000 people have died in Mexico. The three countries that have done the worst are the United States, Brazil and Mexico, without a doubt.

P. It maintains that, from the beginning, Gatell opted for herd immunity, that is, that the population was infected until immunization was achieved. No one ever spoke openly about it in Mexico as they did in the UK. And in your book this accusation is founded on your inferences, including how you imagine that went through the undersecretary’s head.

R. Now we all want to do that we have no memory. The mask works and we have known it for centuries, why the insistence on not using it? Unless a quick infection is desired, then it is a good strategy. There was a wealth of scientific evidence that asymptomatic patients were contagious, the WHO had to back down with that, and Gatell still insists that asymptomatic patients are not important … Therefore the message is conducive to more people being infected in the shortest possible time. Of course they have been careful not to say openly that they were for the herd immunity strategy. He has never said it like that, I admit it one hundred percent, he never said it like that, but his actions and speeches have been conducive to that strategy.

P. That your speech and actions have been consistent with that strategy, do you think it is by mistake or because you were looking for that sacrifice of people?

R. It’s just that I think Gatell miscalculated. I don’t think he ever imagined that 375,000 people were going to die, his first estimates were no more than 8,000. He said to himself: “We can handle that,” he thought it would be better than closing the economy or the borders. Although there would have been 8,000, it is also very questionable from an ethical point of view.

P. You complain that scientists did not react as in other countries. Perhaps they did not infer, as you did, that the strategy was to let the contagions happen. Or do you think it responds to other reasons?

R. Respond to other things. Now that I have expressed it, many colleagues come to tell me that they were also scared when he mentioned that it was better for 100 children to be infected in a school than 10; Now everyone was scared, what a pity they didn’t raise their voices when there were only 30 dead, right? We could have stopped the rest. In Mexico the scientific community has always acted behind the scenes, unlike many European countries or the United States, where it protests and is heard. This Government is very powerful and its followers are worshipers, fanatics. There is more reluctance than in the past to speak out against the regime or against something that may upset the regime, lest things happen.

P. And don’t you think Gatell would have been better off, for those political aspirations that you attribute to him, to have been more successful in managing the pandemic rather than the other way around?

R. Yes of course. But [para cambiar la estrategia] I would have had to go against the president.

P. Has that slowed you down?

R. Yes, everything happens with the consent of the president.

P. So according to you, the president is as criminal as Gatell.

R. To quote it like that is very ugly. Not in those terms, but as responsible as Gatell, the blame is shared.

P. Why then is only Gatell a criminal, in your opinion?

R. Because he is the one who determines the strategy, with the consent of the president, who does not know whether to do tests or not, for example, he only advises himself. This does not reduce your responsibility.

P. If we follow their criteria and observe the decisions that many countries have taken, late, insufficient, unscientific, opportunistic, would we not have to bring political leaders from half the world to the court in The Hague?

R. Maybe yes, yes. Because there are many, are we going to take responsibility from them? Everyone who acted in such careless and irresponsible ways must be held accountable, not just Gatell. Donald Trump led about half a million people to die, he must answer for it. What happened was neither fortuitous nor inevitable, other countries controlled it well. And what the irresponsible did transcends their borders, too. They have put humanity at risk. I speak of Mexico because it is my country, but others have the same responsibility. And not because they are many can get away.

P. And if there have been many, is it not more logical to think of mistakes or negligence and that countries like New Zealand or Taiwan are the happy exceptions instead of being all evil?

R. It is different from what has happened in Mexico. Other countries have been very wrong, but there has always been an intention to rectify it. Just yesterday, Boris Johnson apologized for not taking appropriate action. I do not think these are macabre, perhaps negligent, they recognized the error. In Mexico, the discourse remains the same, it has not been rectified: “we are on the way out, we are stable”, when our curves rise vertically, that is criminal.

P. There are measures, however, that have worked in some countries and not in others. Isn’t it too early to elaborate an accurate theory about which countries have done better or worse, taking into account, in addition, their socio-economic peculiarities?

R. Yes, for a global assessment it is early, yes. The story has not been finished telling. And yes, each country has its peculiarities. In Europe, confinements seem more feasible, in Latin America to speak of confinement is unreal, our economies are collapsed, there is no economic stimulus to take that measure, people live from day to day, they can starve. It is true, to judge country by country and continent by continent you have to look at it from a greater distance.

P. In a country like Mexico, where if you lock someone up at home, that day they may no longer have to eat; where it is known that poverty also kills a lot in the medium and long term, isn’t it legitimate for a government to take this variable into account?

R. Yes, Mexico has to take into account the economy, the pandemic should not be separated from the economy. But the government has formulated it as a false dichotomy. They say that either it is seen by the economy or it is seen by the pandemic. And that is the mistake, they should not be separated. Treating the pandemic means treating the economy, while prioritizing the economy does not solve the pandemic. This has been shown in countries that have handled it well. There will be no real economic recovery as long as the pandemic is still active: how to recover tourism, what European would want to come to a country when people here are dying in the streets?

P. There are tourists who have come due to this permissiveness that they cannot find in their countries. The human factor prevails.

R. Yes, Mexico is a paradise for covidiots.

P. Perhaps Mexico cannot be compared with those countries that have recovered economically after controlling the pandemic

R. Mexico is no different from other countries in this regard. In Mexico, the population that is most infected and dying is the economically active population, between the ages of 35 and 60. How much does it cost a country to lose its economically productive population, those who buy, spend and pay taxes? It is very expensive. Controlling the pandemic revives the economy. The government must do much more.

P. He would not break a spear in favor of some politicians when he sees how part of the citizenry behaves, with a certain irresponsibility, with an understandable fatigue …

R. No, because if it had been done soon, well and short, we would not be in this fatigue, not even talking about the pandemic. If we run after the virus, the virus wins. Valuable decisions were needed, without fear of being wrong, but politicians do not want to make decisions that could risk ridicule.

P. Isn’t it possible that policy makers, at the beginning, this took them by surprise like many citizens?

R. The common citizen has the right to make mistakes, but the head of a State does not, because he has all the information that the rest of us lack. They knew very well that this problem looked like this catastrophic. That’s why I go very hard on politicians.

P. In Mexico, the WHO and the Government have gone hand in hand on certain criteria, such as the rejection of the mask. They have given joint press conferences and compliments have been exchanged. What part of the blame do you attribute to the organization?

R. The WHO undoubtedly had an influence on governments, but also on the population, because those who did not want to wear the mask cited the WHO. Sooner or later, the organization will be held accountable, it has no apology for doing that. It is true that at the beginning the hoarding of face masks could lack supplies to health personnel, and perhaps they did it with that intention, but the WHO should have said it with all the letters: there is a shortage, but we need the masks. They should not have advised against its use, that is unforgivable. In any case, the countries cannot hide behind what the WHO says, which also makes mistakes. There were many scientists who pointed out those errors of the organization. López-Gatell is a scientist, right? It is not worth hiding in the WHO.

P. You say on page 221, near the end of the book: “There will be time to judge politicians.” However, the undersecretary has been condemned in all the previous pages.

R. [Ríe] It doesn’t even tickle him, he has the absolute backing of the president. I think he thinks at home: “As long as I’m right with God, what do I care about angels.”