Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ruled out on Thursday (15) supporting a proposal for new elections in Venezuela, as considered by Brazil.

“We will see what the court decides, I do not think it is prudent for us from outside, a foreign government, whoever it may be, to give an opinion on something that should be resolved by the Venezuelans,” Obrador said in a press conference, according to information from the EFE agency.

On Tuesday (13), he had announced the suspension of dialogue with the presidents of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and Colombia, Gustavo Petro, about the post-electoral crisis in Venezuela.

The three left-wing presidents had been demanding that Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) release the voting records for the July 28 presidential election.

Asked if he would speak again with Petro and Lula about the Venezuelan issue, he ruled out this possibility.

“Not now, not now, because we will wait for the decision of the electoral court, because it is still being processed. I think that on Friday of this week they will decide on the minutes and the results, so we will wait,” said the Mexican leader on Tuesday.

The electoral body, dominated by Chavismo, claims that dictator Nicolás Maduro won the presidential election, but has not presented the records that would prove this.

The opposition made available on a website copies of more than 80% of the minutes, which attest that their candidate, Edmundo González, won the election.

Venezuela’s Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) will review the result, but an impartial decision is not expected because the court is also controlled by the Maduro dictatorship.

On Thursday, the special advisor to the presidency for international affairs, Celso Amorim, questioned the resistance to the idea of ​​new elections in Venezuela (refuted by both Maduro and the Venezuelan opposition), but said that Brazil has never officially made a proposal in this sense.