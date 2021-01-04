WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange, in the UK, in 2019. DPA via Europa Press / Europa Press

The Government of Mexico will offer political asylum to Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange, as said by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador this Monday. “I am going to ask the Secretary of Foreign Affairs to carry out the corresponding procedures so that the Government of the United Kingdom is requested the possibility that Mr. Assange is released and that Mexico offers him political asylum,” he reported during the morning press conference. hours after the British justice rejected the extradition of the hacker to the United States, where he would face sentences of up to 175 years in prison.

López Obrador has celebrated the decision of the British magistrate of the Central Criminal Court of London Vanessa Baraitser, who this Monday concluded that the co-founder of Wikileaks should not be extradited to the United States and that “the risk that Assange would commit suicide, if allowed extradition was high ”. The president has assured that his Administration will undertake to give Assange “protection” and will assume the responsibility of “not intervening in the political affairs of any country.” “I think it is a triumph of justice. I am glad that England acts that way because Assange is a journalist and deserves a chance. I am in favor of being pardoned, “he said.

The Mexican president had already made his position clear the previous days: “I want him to be forgiven and set free.” “I do not know if he has recognized that he acted against the rules and a political system, but at the time these cables showed how the world system works in its authoritarian nature,” he added on Friday.

López Obrador remains firm in his defense of Assange in large part because the United States government has been investigating the president since 2006, according to Wikileaks. The Mexican president considers that these cables, dated at the time he was in the opposition, “are due to the reality of that time, of illegal and illegitimate relationships and actions, in violation of sovereignty, contrary to democracy, to freedoms. ”.

One of the first statements of the US security agency compiles information on the names that López Obrador was managing then to form his Cabinet: Rogelio Ramírez de la O, Juan Ramón de la Fuente and José María Pérez Gay. “None of the three are radicals,” the comment ends after a thorough review.

Later, the US Government pays close attention to the massive protest that López Obrador called in mid-July 2006 in the Zócalo, after losing the elections to Felipe Calderón, to denounce an alleged electoral fraud. According to a source, López Obrador plans to continue the protests until the Electoral Tribunal of the Judiciary carries out a full count at the national level. She adds that if the TEPJF does not order such a recount, the country runs the risk of becoming ungovernable “, can be read in the leaked cable, dated July 18, 2006. “The real question is what is AMLO’s next move, because it seems clear that he will not be happy with any result that leaves Calderón as the winner,” signs agent Alan Metlzer.

Also in that summer the US government offers a profile of the political leader, based on interviews with historian Alejandra Lajous. “AMLO is extremely manipulative and willing to betray longtime allies and supporters to advance his cause,” “AMLO’s charisma to keep the movement alive cannot be underestimated,” “he is convinced that he is correct and reluctant to expose yourself to potential criticism ”, can be read in the document.

Now with President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State, the investigation into López Obrador and his environment continues. So, the US agency wants to know what is the relationship between the president, Marcelo Ebrard -current chancellor of the Mexican Government, who was then head of the Government of Mexico City-, Jesús Ortega, Alejandro Encinas and, again, Juan Ramón de la Fuente, rector of UNAM (“one of the most prominent leftist institutions in Mexico”). “To what degree are these individuals working together or are they undermining each other? How much support do they have within the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) and among the smaller leftist parties? ”Asked the text, written by the director of operations of the Intelligence Office of the State Department, Elissa G. Pitterle.

Assange is imprisoned in a London jail and is accused by the American justice of 18 crimes of espionage and computer intrusion. Washington accuses him of several crimes against National Security for the publication of confidential documents on the military intervention of the United States and its allies in Iraq and Afghanistan. The Swedish authorities had demanded the delivery of the fugitive, accused of several crimes of rape and sexual abuse against two women who collaborated in a Wikileaks event in Stockholm two years earlier. He hacker He had obtained the diplomatic protection of the Government of Ecuador, then chaired by Rafael Correa, and was kept locked up for seven years in the premises of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.