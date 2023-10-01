The Government of Mexico offers a Regional Visitor Card (TVR) to tourists and visitors from Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador and Honduras. This card is free and allows citizens of these countries to visit the states of Campeche, Chiapas, Tabasco, Quintana Roo and Yucatán for a maximum of 7 days.

For get the TVRcitizens of Central America must comply with the following requirements:

– Be a citizen of Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador or Honduras.

– Submit a passport or valid and current identity and travel document.

– Submit a birth certificate for minors.

– If you are not accompanied by both parents, present a travel access granted by parents or legal guardians.

– If you are a permanent resident in Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador or Honduras, present the document that proves it.

How to obtain the TVR?

He Procedure To obtain the TVR It can be done at any of the seven hospitalization points located on the southern border of Mexico. The requested documents must be presented in original and copy.

The processing process is as follows:

– The federal agent of migration will review the documents presented.

– The applicant’s biometric data will be captured, such as fingerprints, iris, signature and digital photograph.

– The federal agent of migration will conduct an interview with the applicant.

– Once the information has been analyzed, the applicant will be informed about the resolution of the procedure.

– If approved, the applicant must sign and put their fingerprints on the documents generated during the immigration procedure.

– Finally, the federal immigration agent will deliver the TVR to the applicant.

Benefits of TVR

With the TVRcitizens of Central America can enjoy the following benefits:

– Multiple entries and exits in the states of Campeche, Chiapas, Tabasco, Quintana Roo and Yucatán.

– Transit or visit for up to 7 days the populations of the mentioned states.

– Free card.

– Validity of 5 years.

The TVR is an excellent option for citizens of Central America who want to visit Mexico. This program facilitates entry and stay in the country, allowing visitors to enjoy the natural beauties, culture and gastronomy of Mexico.