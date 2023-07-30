The team that represented Mexico in the XXV Mathematical Olympiad of Central America and the Caribbean (OMCC), which took place in El Salvador from July 21 to 29, was crowned champion in the competition by obtaining three gold medals and one silver. as well as the highest score overall.

Leonardo Melgar Rubí (15 years old) and Andrea Sarahí Cascante Duarte (15 years old), both from the state of Morelos, as well as Iker Torres Terrazas (15 years old), from the state of Chihuahua, won the gold medal.

These three participants achieved the three highest scores in the competition; while Juan Luis Manríquez Sequera (14 years old), from Baja California Sur, won the silver medal, and was only one point away from obtaining the gold. With this result, Mexico was placed in first place in the medal table, in a contest where 12 countries gathered.

For fifteen consecutive years, Mexico has positioned itself as the undisputed leader in the OMCC. A total of 43 students participated in this edition, who had to solve an exam made up of six unpublished problems proposed by professional mathematicians from the participating nations. Mexico overall obtained a historic score of 142 points.

The team leader was the mathematician José Antonio Gómez Ortega, professor at the Faculty of Sciences of the UNAM, and the tutor was the teacher Denisse Escobar Parra, a former Olympic competitor.

The Mexican Mathematical Olympiad (OMM) denounced a few days ago that the uniforms of this team were lost by a driver from a digital taxi service platform, however, other colleagues expressed solidarity with the children by lending them shirts and jackets to identify them as the tricolor set.

Andrea Cascante, gold medalist in this competition, is in her third year of secondary school. Since he was 11 years old, he has participated in the WMO competitions and training sessions. He has competed in 7 international Olympics where he has achieved 3 silver and 4 bronze medals. He likes to draw.

His colleague, also from Morelos and winner of the gold medal, Leonardo Melgar has just finished high school. He began his participation in the WMO when he was in fifth grade. This is his fourth international math competition. He likes to play the piano, read, watch action movies and go for walks with his dog. mafalda.

The other gold went to Iker Torres, who is about to start high school. He also started in math Olympiads in fifth grade. This is his first international competition. He likes video games.

Juan Luis Manríquez is about to start high school. When he was in fifth grade, he competed for the first time in a WMO competition, finishing in the top 10 places in his state. Since then, he has not stopped training to participate in state and national competitions. In sixth grade he won the Children’s Knowledge Olympiad in his state, Baja California Sur. He likes to paint and play chess.